Justin Welby says government reparations for slavery a ‘moral evil’

(Photo: Lambeth Palace)

The former Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has said that forcing British taxpayers to fund reparations for Caribbean nations would be a “moral evil”.

Writing for The Independent, Welby said it would be wrong to impose a “vast fine on the entire British people for a crime they did not commit”, adding that penalising individuals for their conduct is understandable, but not for their nationality.

At first glance, Welby’s comments would appear to put him at odds with his successor, Sarah Mullally, who on a visit to Africa earlier this year called for the Church of England to continue its “journey of repentance” for alleged links to the transatlantic slave trade – seen as an endorsement of the Church’s own controversial reparations programme, Project Spire.

However, while Welby spoke against the idea that the British government should hand over taxpayer cash to Caribbean nations, he did not oppose Project Spire, which he supported during his time in office.

Supporters of Project Spire point out that the plan is not intended as a simple wealth transfer from the descendants of alleged perpetrators to the descendants of alleged victims, but is a programme of investment, grants and initiatives aimed at benefiting communities impacted by the legacy of slavey.

Critics of the plan note that it implies a theology of inherited guilt, the idea that people inherit the sins of their ancestors.

During his time as archbishop, Welby, dismissed this claim, saying, “The Church Commissioners action is not about reparations on account of inherited guilt; it is about living up to its responsibility in the present as a leading impact investor to help create a world that promotes human flourishing for all.”

So while Welby has been supportive of Project Spire, he believes that pure money transfers at the national level are a step too far.

In his article for The Independent, he claimed, “There are so many reasons why the idea of reparations for slavery is wrong … Many UK taxpayers are the descendants of slaves, or came from places affected in west Africa. There would be no justice in who paid. The vast majority of Britons have no connection to slavers’ profits - and nor did their ancestors.”

He added that some Caribbean figures were demanding Britain pay figures far in excess of its present day national wealth.

“Ordinary people from all backgrounds and ethnicities are suffering here at home today,” he said.

“Reparations would amount to a vast fine on the entire British people for a crime they did not commit … Group punishment is a moral evil. It mixes up the guilty and the innocent even when it is about contemporary times, let alone two centuries past.”