Police appeal for witnesses after head smashed off Jesus statue at church war memorial

St Alban’s Church, Warrington, with the statue in the foreground prior to being vandalised. (Photo: Facebook/St Alban’s Church)

Police are appealing for witnesses after the head was smashed off a statue of Jesus Christ at a Catholic church’s war memorial in Warrington.

The memorial at St Alban’s Church on Bewsey Street was also defaced with graffiti, which parish priest, Canon Christopher Cunningham said included "rather offensive language directed at the Catholic Church and Christ himself".

A member of the congregation discovered the damage on Sunday morning, but Cheshire Police believe it occurred between 6pm and 10pm on Friday 30 October. They have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

Speaking in a Facebook video, Canon Christopher Cunningham called the incident “a true persecution” and said it was “a reminder that we are journeying together facing that sort of evil in our world”.

The Canon said a volunteer had “spent time cleaning off the graffiti”.

Chief Inspector Joseph McNally said: “The vandalism of a war memorial is particularly upsetting as these sites exist to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

"This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and has a significant impact on those who use and support the church, as well as the wider community.

"Places of worship should be safe and welcoming environments, and we are committed to identifying those responsible for this incident."

He continued, "We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area that could help identify those involved.

"We understand the concern incidents such as this can cause within the community, and we are working closely with local partners and church representatives as part of our investigation."

Anyone with information can contact Cheshire Police on 101 or through its website, quoting IML 2449856. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.