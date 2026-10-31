Christians urged to speak out against 'conversion practices' bill

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Christians are being urged to share their concerns about the government’s draft ‘conversion practices’ bill with a parliamentary committee.

The call comes amid warnings from The Christian Institute that the proposals could threaten parental guidance and pastoral ministry.

The organisation is inviting churches, Christian groups and individuals to respond to the call for evidence before it closes at 5pm on Monday 16 November.

The cross-party joint committee, comprising MPs and peers, is conducting pre-legislative scrutiny of the proposals and seeking views on how the draft legislation could be improved.

Simon Calvert, deputy director of The Christian Institute, said the call for evidence was an "important opportunity for Christians to make their voices heard" about how the measures could affect everyday conversations within churches and families."

“MPs and Peers need to hear from people who understand how these proposals could affect everyday family life, church ministry and religious freedom,” he said.

“The more clearly the practical problems are explained, the harder they will be to ignore.”

The draft bill, which currently applies to England and Wales, would criminalise "abusive" conversion practices causing serious physical or mental harm, or serious alarm or distress with a substantial adverse effect on a person’s usual day-to-day activities. The principal offence would carry a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment.

The government says the legislation is intended to address gaps in existing criminal law and protect people from abuse. Its explanatory notes state that the proposals are not intended to interfere with religious belief and expression, or inhibit legitimate support for people exploring their sexual orientation or transgender identity. However, these commitments have done little to reassure critics.

The Christian Institute argues that the wording does not adequately protect ordinary parenting, prayer and pastoral conversations.

“The Government says it wants to protect people from abuse. Everyone should be protected from genuine abuse, and the law already provides protection against assault, harassment and other forms of harmful behaviour,” Calvert said.

“But this draft Bill goes much further, creating a speech crime with serious risks for ordinary conversations within families and churches.”

Among the Institute’s concerns is the inclusion of economic, psychological and emotional pressure among the factors courts would consider when determining whether conduct was abusive.

It warns that this could expose parents to allegations over decisions such as refusing to buy a chest-binder for a child, or expressing concern about gender transition.

The organisation also fears that church leaders could face complaints when helping congregants follow Christian teaching on marriage and sexuality, including where that support has been requested by an individual by their own free will.

“Parents must be free to guide their children according to their beliefs. Christians must be free to pray with someone who asks for prayer, offer pastoral support and explain what the Bible teaches about sex and relationships,” Calvert said.

“None of these things should put someone at risk of a criminal investigation simply because another person dislikes what has been said.”

The appeal follows earlier objections from The Christian Institute, the Greater Love Declaration and Affinity. In a joint letter to equalities minister Bridget Phillipson, the groups challenged government assurances about protections for parents and religious ministry, arguing that the draft definitions were too broad.

Christian Concern chief executive Andrea Williams has separately argued that uncertainty over the definitions and the assessment of harm could leave churches vulnerable.

The Christian Institute has published guidance for people wishing to respond, while submissions can be made through Parliament’s call for evidence.

“The proposals would have a huge chilling effect,” Calvert said.

“We recognise the government wants to ensure people are protected from abuse but you don’t help victims of abuse by making innocent people victims of injustice.”