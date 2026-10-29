'Such a blessing' - church that closed down 15 years ago opens its doors again

The Rev Hannah Jones speaks during the first Sunday service at St Luke’s Community Church in the Swarcliffe estate of Leeds, England, September 6. The congregation is meeting in the church hall while the main sanctuary is renovated. (Photo: Church of England)

A shuttered church in a low-income housing community in northern England has reopened for Christian worship nearly 15 years after its doors closed on Christmas Day.

St. Luke’s Community Church, located in the Swarcliffe estate of Leeds, held its first Sunday service in 15 years on Sept. 6, led by the Rev. Hannah Jones, vicar of the newly formed Anglican Parish of Swarcliffe and Whinmoor, according to an Oct. 26 report by the Church of England.

Originally built in 1961 to serve the public housing development, the church ceased holding worship services after Christmas Day in 2011. Over the next decade and a half, portions of the empty complex were repurposed for nonreligious uses, including a pet grooming parlor, a boxing ring, and an archery range. Local believers continued praying throughout that time for Christian ministry to return to the economically challenged neighborhood.

Jones recalled passing the darkened church building on Christmas Day in 2021, noticing it stood unlit amid neighboring houses glowing with holiday displays.

“As I looked at the closed church, I felt God say that the church should be a beacon to the community, that the church should be lit up again,” Jones said.

The reopening is part of the Church of England Diocese of Leeds’ “Barnabas” initiative, backed by national church funding to revitalize congregations in economically deprived areas.

The congregation currently meets in the church hall while workers renovate the main sanctuary. During the inaugural service, several neighbors gathered outside the hall’s large perimeter windows to watch worship take place inside.

“It’s such a blessing to reopen this church as a place where the local community can encounter Jesus,” Jones said.

Church leadership plans to focus heavily on outreach to local youth, partnering with six area schools and working toward planting another worship gathering in an adjacent community.

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