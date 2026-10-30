Former Crowded House pastor and wife charged with rape

The Crowded House church, in Sheffield. (Photo: Google)

Former church leader Stephen Timmis and his wife Janet have been charged with rape, South Yorkshire Police have announced.

Stephen Timmis, 68, and Janet Timmis, 61, both of Sheffield, each face eight charges relating to the same person.

The alleged offences took place between May and September 2008, when Stephen Timmis was a leader at The Crowded House Church in Sheffield.

The couple have been bailed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 1 December 2026.

In a statement on Thursday, South Yorkshire Police said the charges were brought following a report of non-recent sexual abuse.

The force has appealed for information.

"Our enquiries have led us to believe there may be individuals in the community, who may have previously been members of the church, with information which could be relevant to our investigation," it said.

“Anyone with information will be offered appropriate support as required,” police said.

Anyone with concerns or relevant information can contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or using its online reporting system, quoting investigation number 14/229723/24.

Anyone affected by the issues raised in this article can find support at Safe Spaces England and Wales