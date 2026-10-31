Liechtenstein Prince blocks abortion law reform, advocates greater support for mothers

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Liechtenstein’s Hereditary Prince Alois has refused to approve legislation that would have eased the country’s abortion restrictions, arguing that greater efforts should instead be made to support pregnant women.

The proposed amendment to Liechtenstein’s Criminal Code, which passed through the Parliament by a narrow margin in September, would have allowed doctors to perform abortions during the first three months of pregnancy without the need for specific legal grounds.

It also sought to lift existing restrictions on the public advertising and promotion of abortion services and procedures.

However, Prince Alois, who holds the constitutional authority to withhold royal assent from legislation, has rejected the proposals.

A statement issued by the Princely House said he “remains convinced that the proposed reform is not compatible with ensuring adequate protection of unborn life”.

The decision follows a closely contested parliamentary vote in which 13 lawmakers supported the amendment and 12 opposed it.

Liechtenstein, a small European principality situated between Switzerland and Austria, has some of Europe’s most conservative abortion laws.

Under existing legislation, abortion is generally prohibited, although exceptions apply in certain circumstances, including when continuing a pregnancy poses a serious threat to the woman’s life.

Rather than relaxing existing laws, Prince Alois has advocated strengthening assistance for women and families throughout pregnancy and following childbirth.

“I am convinced that many people share the objective of providing the best possible support to women in difficult situations while at the same time protecting unborn life,” he said.

The royal family’s involvement in maternal support services extends beyond the current legislative debate.

The Prince’s wife, Hereditary Princess Sophie, founded the Sophie von Liechtenstein Foundation, which provides counselling, financial assistance to pregnant women and psychological support to families.

The Prince’s decision has been welcomed by pro-life charity Right To Life UK, which praised the royal couple’s commitment to supporting mothers while maintaining restrictions on abortion.

Catherine Robinson, a spokesperson for the organisation, described the Prince and Princess as “royals of principle” who “have shown the courage and compassion to put their principles into practice”.

She praised the Prince’s constitutional intervention and the Princess’s foundation for helping mothers navigate difficulties “that can make an unexpected pregnancy feel overwhelming”.

“When women discover they are pregnant, they should be met with the practical help and support they need to continue their pregnancy,” she said.

“That help needs to be there after their baby is born, too. Help with everyday costs and the practical demands of caring for a child can make an enormous difference to a mother who is worried about how she will cope.

“Protecting unborn babies in law and helping their mothers are both essential. The Prince and Princess have set an example that others in public life would do well to follow.”

The developments in Liechtenstein come amid wider debates across Europe over abortion legislation and the extent of legal protections afforded to unborn children.

Poland’s Parliament recently approved two proposals to ease abortion restrictions, including provisions concerning severe foetal abnormalities and the removal of criminal penalties for people assisting with unlawful abortions.

However, the measures face a potential veto from President Karol Nawrocki, who opposes liberalising the country's abortion laws.

In Scotland, the Scottish Greens are pushing for the decriminalisation of abortion, prompting warnings from the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) that this could significantly weaken safeguards.

The question of support for pregnant women has also received international attention.

A recent report by UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls, Reem Alsalem, recently raised concerns about forced and coerced abortions, highlighting economic hardship and social pressures in particular.