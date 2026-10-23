Polish Parliament votes to liberalise abortion laws

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The Polish Parliament has voted in favour of two bills aimed at liberalising the country’s laws on abortion.

Sometimes seen as a bastion of conservative family values and Catholicism, Poland’s current law only permits abortion in cases where the health or life of the mother is at risk or if the pregnancy was the result of criminality, like rape and incest.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his supporters wish to change that. The country’s Parliament has just voted for a bill that would permit abortion in cases of severe and irreversible foetal abnormalities or conditions that threaten the unborn child’s life.

Additionally, legislators voted to remove criminal penalties for those who assist women to procure an illegal abortion. At present such acts carry a maximum penalty of three years in prison.

Despite the votes, the bills are unlikely to become law any time soon, as they must first pass through the office of the country’s conservative President, Karol Nawrocki.

Nawrocki is widely expected to veto the bills, with his chief of staff recently stating he believes in the protection of life from the point of conception to natural death.

The Polish Parliament is also considering moves to permit abortions up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy.

Even were the bills to make it through, Poland would still have among the strictest laws on abortion in Europe.

The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) said the votes suggested a devaluing of the lives of those impacted by disabilities or life-limiting conditions.

John Deighan, SPUC’s Chief Executive, said: “These votes are a deeply concerning development for the protection of unborn children in Poland.

"A child’s life should not be considered less worthy of protection because of a disability or a diagnosis before birth. Every unborn child deserves the same recognition of their inherent dignity and value.

“Removing penalties for those who facilitate unlawful abortions also risks weakening the safeguards intended to protect unborn life.

"We urge Poland’s political leaders to recognise that genuine care for women must include support for both mother and child, rather than expanding access to abortion as the answer to difficult circumstances.”