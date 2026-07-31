Report shows rise in anti-Christian incidents in France

Staff writer
France small catholic church, pews, faith, europe
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

A report by the French government has shown a rise in anti-Christian incidents in 2025.

According to the report, which was published by the Ministry of the Interior in April, there were 843 anti-Christian incidents in 2025, up nine per cent from the previous year.

The vast majority (87 per cent) of anti-Christian incidents involved damage to property by theft, arson, vandalism or graffiti, Evangelical Focus reports.

There were 23 incidents of physical violence, one of homicide or attempted homicide, and 71 cases of threatening words or gestures against Christians.

Looking back over the last 15 years, anti-Christian incidents have gradually risen. Between 2010 and 2016 there was a gradual rise from around 500 incidents per year, to over a 1,000.

From 2016 to 2019 the figure stayed around the 1,000 mark, before dipping slightly to its current 800-900 level.

The story is somewhat different for other faiths. Antisemitic incidents showed the greatest fluctuation.  From 2010 to 2015 they broadly followed the Christian pattern before dipping considerably.

From 2016 to 2022 there were approximately half as many antisemitic incidents as there were anti-Christian ones. The Gaza-Israel war appears to have changed that, with antisemitic incidents skyrocketing in 2023 to over 1,500 in a year. While the figure has come down slightly since that peak, it still remains considerably higher than the number of anti-Christian incidents.

Anti-Muslim incidents have also risen slightly in the last year, but with the exception of a peak in 2015, anti-Muslim incidents have remained low in number, averaging in the low hundreds every year since 2010.

The report acknowledged that it couldn’t hope to record every single anti-religious incident, especially when considering activity online and on social media.

Laurent Núñez, Minister of the Interior, said “In recent years, our country has seen a resurgence of anti-religious acts, affecting all faiths.”

67% OFF
Rocoren 12-Pack Magnetic Cable Clips – 360° Rotating Cord Organizer with No-Residue Adhesive, Cord Holder for Desk, Nightstand, Wall, Car & Office, White
$6.5 $19.99
60% OFF
Red Light Therapy Mask for Face – 7-Color LED Silicone Facial Mask, Cordless Rechargeable Skincare Device with 240 LEDs for Home & Travel
$39.99 $99.99
77% OFF
Men's Slim Fit Polo Shirt – Quick Dry Moisture Wicking, High Elasticity, Athletic Fit Polo for Golf, Tennis, Work & Casual Wear (Runs Small, Size Up)
$6.99 $29.99
28% OFF
AVANTEK Wireless Doorbell CB-11 – 1000 ft Range, 1 Button + 1 Plug-In Receiver, 115 dB Volume, LED Flash, 52 Chimes, Waterproof, 3-Year Battery
$12.91 $17.99
50% OFF
Women's Workout Shirts – Bum-Covering Length Short Sleeve Dry Fit Tops, Lightweight & Breathable for Athletic, Hiking, Running & Summer Wear
$6.99 $13.99
50% OFF
Coostar Men's Casual Dress Sneakers – Lightweight Wingtip Oxford Style with Breathable Knit Upper, Rubber Sole & Slip-On Elastic Collar, Business & Walking Shoe
$22.49 $44.99
45% OFF
Pudolla Men's Quick Dry Hiking and Golf Shorts with 3 Zipper Pockets
$14.84 $26.99
50% OFF
Venture Pal Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea Powder – First Harvest, Shade Grown, 100% Pure with No Additives, Unsweetened, Vegan & Gluten-Free, 30g Tin
$7.5 $14.99
40% OFF
Venture Pal Sugar Free 7g BCAA + EAA Powder – 9 Essential Amino Acids with L-Glutamine, Caffeine, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Muscle Recovery, Growth & Hydration
$14.99 $24.99
30% OFF
Venture Pal Sugar Free Protein Coffee – Cold Brew Mocha Instant Iced Coffee with MCT Oil, Probiotics, Fiber & 13 Vitamins, 70mg Caffeine, Keto & Gluten-Free, 20 Servings
$13.29 $18.99
20% OFF
Venture Pal Mushroom Hot Cocoa – Natural Sleep Aid with 12 Superfoods, Melatonin 3mg, Magnesium Glycinate, L-Theanine, Glycine, Lion's Mane, Reishi & Turkey Tail, Bedtime Cocoa Mix, 30 Servings
$23.99 $29.99
24% OFF
Cortisol Supplement for Women & Men with Ashwagandha & GABA – Magnesium, L-Theanine & Rhodiola, Stress Support for Sleep, Mood & Focus, 60-Day Supply, Made in USA
$15.29 $19.99
50% OFF
Venture Pal 18-in-1 Creatine for Women – Creatine Monohydrate with Collagen, Myo & D-Chiro Inositol, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Strength, Recovery & Skin Support, Sugar Free, 10.58 oz
$14.99 $29.99
32% OFF
Venture Pal 1000mg Vitamin C Powder with Zinc & Elderberry – Sugar Free B Complex, 10 Vitamins, Minerals & Electrolytes, Daily Immune & Energy Support Packets, 60 Count
$13.59 $19.99
20% OFF
Venture Pal Burn Electrolyte Packets – Sugar Free Hydration with 7 Electrolytes, L-Carnitine, Berberine, ACV & Chromium, Metabolic & Satiety Support, Keto & Vegan, 16 Sticks
$15.99 $19.99
17% OFF
Venture Pal Vegan Protein Powder – 20g Plant Protein with 9B CFU Probiotics, Fiber, Digestive Enzymes & Superfoods, Vanilla, Low Sodium, Keto-Friendly, Gluten & Dairy Free, Non-GMO, 20 Servings
$21.59 $25.99
28% OFF
Fidus Liver Cleanse & Repair Supplement – 400mg Milk Thistle (80% Silymarin) with TUDCA, NAC, Turmeric, Artichoke & Dandelion – Liver Support & Digestive Health, 60 Capsules, Made in USA
$14.39 $19.99
50% OFF
Pudolla Men's 7" Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets – Quick Dry 2-in-1 Workout Gym Shorts with Compression Liner for Tennis, Yoga & Training
$11.99 $23.99
27% OFF
AVANTEK BA-11 Wireless Doorbell Kit (Battery-Powered Receiver, 1000 ft Range)
$13.83 $18.99
65% OFF
GS01 Handheld Clothes Steamer with 400ml Large Water Tank & 1500W Fast Heat Up
$13.29 $37.99
Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
On seeing
On seeing

Jewish academic and Hebrew scholar Irene Lancaster reflects on how a curse can actually be a blessing in disguise.

Gloucester Cathedral awarded £250m to restore world's oldest fan-vaulted cloisters
Gloucester Cathedral awarded £250m to restore world's oldest fan-vaulted cloisters

Gloucester Cathedral is believed to have been the first to adopt "fan vaulting".

Kurdish pastor released from Syria after two weeks in detention
Kurdish pastor released from Syria after two weeks in detention

Pastor Hassan was advised to go back to Lebanon for his own safety.

Most adults in England and Wales not in a traditional marriage
Most adults in England and Wales not in a traditional marriage

The Coalition for Marriage has criticised plans to give the "rewards of marriage" to the unmarried.

Today's Top Deals

Rocoren 12-Pack Magnetic Cable Clips – 360° Rotating Cord Organizer with No-Residue Adhesive, Cord Holder for Desk, Nightstand, Wall, Car & Office, White

$6.5
$19.99 67% OFF
View Deal

Red Light Therapy Mask for Face – 7-Color LED Silicone Facial Mask, Cordless Rechargeable Skincare Device with 240 LEDs for Home & Travel

$39.99
$99.99 60% OFF
View Deal

Men's Slim Fit Polo Shirt – Quick Dry Moisture Wicking, High Elasticity, Athletic Fit Polo for Golf, Tennis, Work & Casual Wear (Runs Small, Size Up)

$6.99
$29.99 77% OFF
View Deal

AVANTEK Wireless Doorbell CB-11 – 1000 ft Range, 1 Button + 1 Plug-In Receiver, 115 dB Volume, LED Flash, 52 Chimes, Waterproof, 3-Year Battery

$12.91
$17.99 28% OFF
View Deal

Women's Workout Shirts – Bum-Covering Length Short Sleeve Dry Fit Tops, Lightweight & Breathable for Athletic, Hiking, Running & Summer Wear

$6.99
$13.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Coostar Men's Casual Dress Sneakers – Lightweight Wingtip Oxford Style with Breathable Knit Upper, Rubber Sole & Slip-On Elastic Collar, Business & Walking Shoe

$22.49
$44.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Pudolla Men's Quick Dry Hiking and Golf Shorts with 3 Zipper Pockets

$14.84
$26.99 45% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea Powder – First Harvest, Shade Grown, 100% Pure with No Additives, Unsweetened, Vegan & Gluten-Free, 30g Tin

$7.5
$14.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Sugar Free 7g BCAA + EAA Powder – 9 Essential Amino Acids with L-Glutamine, Caffeine, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Muscle Recovery, Growth & Hydration

$14.99
$24.99 40% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Sugar Free Protein Coffee – Cold Brew Mocha Instant Iced Coffee with MCT Oil, Probiotics, Fiber & 13 Vitamins, 70mg Caffeine, Keto & Gluten-Free, 20 Servings

$13.29
$18.99 30% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Mushroom Hot Cocoa – Natural Sleep Aid with 12 Superfoods, Melatonin 3mg, Magnesium Glycinate, L-Theanine, Glycine, Lion's Mane, Reishi & Turkey Tail, Bedtime Cocoa Mix, 30 Servings

$23.99
$29.99 20% OFF
View Deal

Cortisol Supplement for Women & Men with Ashwagandha & GABA – Magnesium, L-Theanine & Rhodiola, Stress Support for Sleep, Mood & Focus, 60-Day Supply, Made in USA

$15.29
$19.99 24% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal 18-in-1 Creatine for Women – Creatine Monohydrate with Collagen, Myo & D-Chiro Inositol, Electrolytes & Vitamins for Strength, Recovery & Skin Support, Sugar Free, 10.58 oz

$14.99
$29.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal 1000mg Vitamin C Powder with Zinc & Elderberry – Sugar Free B Complex, 10 Vitamins, Minerals & Electrolytes, Daily Immune & Energy Support Packets, 60 Count

$13.59
$19.99 32% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Burn Electrolyte Packets – Sugar Free Hydration with 7 Electrolytes, L-Carnitine, Berberine, ACV & Chromium, Metabolic & Satiety Support, Keto & Vegan, 16 Sticks

$15.99
$19.99 20% OFF
View Deal

Venture Pal Vegan Protein Powder – 20g Plant Protein with 9B CFU Probiotics, Fiber, Digestive Enzymes & Superfoods, Vanilla, Low Sodium, Keto-Friendly, Gluten & Dairy Free, Non-GMO, 20 Servings

$21.59
$25.99 17% OFF
View Deal

Fidus Liver Cleanse & Repair Supplement – 400mg Milk Thistle (80% Silymarin) with TUDCA, NAC, Turmeric, Artichoke & Dandelion – Liver Support & Digestive Health, 60 Capsules, Made in USA

$14.39
$19.99 28% OFF
View Deal

Pudolla Men's 7" Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets – Quick Dry 2-in-1 Workout Gym Shorts with Compression Liner for Tennis, Yoga & Training

$11.99
$23.99 50% OFF
View Deal

AVANTEK BA-11 Wireless Doorbell Kit (Battery-Powered Receiver, 1000 ft Range)

$13.83
$18.99 27% OFF
View Deal

GS01 Handheld Clothes Steamer with 400ml Large Water Tank & 1500W Fast Heat Up

$13.29
$37.99 65% OFF
View Deal