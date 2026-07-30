Government must have ultimate control over AI, not tech companies, says bishop 

Obianuju Mbah
laptop, computer, work, digital, artificial intelligence, online, AI
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Bishop of Oxford has called on governments to retain control over artificial intelligence, warning that swift technological advances must be guided by ethical principles rather than the interests of powerful technology companies.

Delivering his valedictory speech in the House of Lords after almost 13 years as a member, the Rt Rev Steven Croft said AI had the potential to bring significant benefits but cautioned that its unprecedented pace of development also posed serious challenges.

He pointed to concerns including mental health, social cohesion, the spread of misinformation, changing patterns of work and the concentration of power.

“The speed of change, and the significant power unleashed, make this revolution distinct from other technical developments in the past,” he told peers. “There is simply no time for public trust and confidence to grow.”

Bishop Croft said that elected authorities, rather than technology companies, must remain responsible for shaping how AI is implemented.

He called for a clear statement affirming national sovereignty over emerging technologies, adding that AI should be developed in ways that are “ethically shaped and in the interests of our whole society”.

He also urged greater international cooperation, saying nation states should work together to ensure the technology benefits humanity.

He argued that ethical values “rooted in centuries of Christian faith and practice” will become even more essential as society enters the age of artificial intelligence.

“AI can be a tool for the common good, a source of great benefit, but only if Governments remain sovereign,” he said.

His remarks came during a debate on national sovereignty and digital technology policy led by Baroness Kidron.

At the opening of the debate, Baroness Kidron commended Bishop Croft’s work promoting ethics and values in the development of digital technologies.

Liberal Democrat peer Lord Clement-Jones also praised the bishop’s contribution as an “influential and instrumental voice” on artificial intelligence in the House of Lords. 

He said it was “very fitting” that Bishop Croft’s final speech focused on digital sovereignty, adding that “his insights, collaborative spirit, friendship, and enduring dedication to ethical innovation and policy making, he will be greatly missed”.

The bishop’s comments follow a concerning incident in which ChatGPT agents went rogue and hacked another company in what has been described as the world's first fully autonomous AI hack. 

Christian leaders continue to engage with the ethical implications of AI. Earlier this month, speakers at the Missional AI Summit in London encouraged Christians to engage with the missional opportunities created by AI while also urging them to help shape its future according to biblical values and a commitment to human flourishing rather than technological progress alone.

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