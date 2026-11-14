Faith and science are not enemies, say Christian scientists

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Christians should see science as a gift rather than something to fear, experts have said during an event exploring the relationship between Christian faith, health and scientific discovery.

The online event was hosted by Keep the Faith magazine in partnership with science engagement project ECLAS, Equipping Christian Leadership in an Age of Science.

The event brought together two Christian scientists to discuss cancer research, genetics, sickle cell disease and neurodivergence, and how their Christian faith relates to their work.

Dr Grace Atobatele, a biochemist and lecturer in biomedical science at the University of Staffordshire, said that studying the complexity of human biology had reinforced her conviction that God is interested in “the little details of our life”.

She also suggested that scientific discovery often builds upon processes already present in the natural world.

“Science isn’t bringing up ideas that are out of this world,” she said. “It’s actually mimicking what God already has created.”

Dr Atobatele addressed prostate cancer and said greater awareness was particularly important within Black communities.

She called on Christians to be proactive about their health and suggested that churches had a role to play in increasing understanding.

The discussion later turned to autism and ADHD and the stigma that families with neurodivergent children can sometimes experience.

Asked whether a lack of awareness or stigma within Black communities was contributing to late or missed diagnoses of neurodivergent conditions, Dr Atobatele said: “I think it’s both.”

She said some parents may feel “judged” because of their children's behaviour, while within Christian communities there can be a tendency to believe that a child simply needs greater discipline.

“We somewhat tend to downplay the role of that early diagnosis and intervention,” she said.

She encouraged churches to provide more education about neurodivergence and become places where affected children and families feel welcomed.

“We need to stand up,” she said. “Education is really, really important in our churches.”

Genetics Researcher Dr Idowu Fadayomi has first-hand experience of sickle cell disease after his child was diagnosed with the condition, later receiving a stem cell transplant.

“It hasn’t been a smooth journey,” he said.

Despite the difficulties, Dr Fadayomi said he and his family continued to put their faith in God while engaging with medical care.

His experience has led him to reject the notion that accepting medical treatment is incompatible with believing in divine healing.

His scientific background, he said, had “widened my knowledge about who God is” and led him to see God as “a supreme being that cannot be compared with anyone”.

Dr Fadayomi encouraged churches to become more involved in supporting people living with sickle cell disease and their families.

He said some families experience emotional stress and burnout as they manage appointments and other demands associated with the condition.

He recalled the support his own family received from their church during the Covid pandemic when their child's health circumstances placed the family in a high-risk situation.

Dr Fadayomi suggested that churches could also increase awareness of blood donation and encourage Christians to lead by example.

Dr Atobatele similarly emphasised the importance of leadership when asked how churches could encourage people to donate blood.

“I think one of the things that we can do as a church or as a community of Christians is for leaders to lead the way,” she said.

Elsewhere in the conversation, ECLAS founder Rev Professor David Wilkinson acknowledged that conversations about science and theology had not always sufficiently included the perspectives of Black Christians.

“We were conscious about five years ago that we weren’t serving or learning from the experience of Black-majority churches,” he said.

“We’ve not valued the insights and experiences of Black and multi-ethnic communities.”