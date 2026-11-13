'Passion' star Jim Caviezel recalls the time Jesus appeared to him

Actor Jim Caviezel appears during an episode of Fox News host Sean Hannity's podcast "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" that aired Nov. 10, 2026. (Photo: YouTube/Hang Out with Sean Hannity)

Actor Jim Caviezel recently claimed that Jesus Christ supernaturally appeared to him more than 20 years ago as he was considering whether to take the starring role in "The Passion of the Christ," Mel Gibson's 2004 film depicting the Crucifixion.

During a two-hour episode of Fox News host Sean Hannity's podcast, "Hang Out with Sean Hannity," that aired Nov. 10, the two discussed mystical experiences when Caviezel claimed a visit from Jesus at the foot of his bed convinced him to accept the gruelling part.

"There was a time when I may have not done 'The Passion,'" the 58-year-old actor said, noting he had met with the film's producer and at first had decided against joining the production.

Caviezel, who is Roman Catholic, said that as he was considering it, Jesus appeared in his room and the two discussed the opportunity.

"About 5 something in the morning, this presence came over me, and I know it was Him," Caviezel said. "I was awake, but my eyes were closed, and He was sitting Indian-style on the foot of my bed, and He said, 'It is not a requirement of you as a Catholic … to play this role.' And I said, 'Good, I won't. Get somebody else.'"

Caviezel claimed his willingness to turn down the role appeared to sadden Jesus, whose reaction prompted him to reconsider.

"I said, 'Get somebody else,' and His countenance changed, and then He says, 'I don't have anybody else,'" Caviezel recalled, to which Hannity cut in: "You're telling me Jesus is at the end of your bed?"

"100 percent, yeah," replied Caviezel. He went on to claim that Jesus explained that other actors would not enquire of Him like he would as he played the role, which Caviezel believes effectively ended his Hollywood career.

"Now immediately, I was like, 'OK, this is part of the plan. I'm in.' So that was a big gift for me," he said, noting he was also convinced by the fact that he was 33 years old at the time and his initials are "J.C."

Caviezel said he had another encounter with Jesus while filming "The Passion of the Christ," when he saw Jesus "was off the left side of my bed, and I physically went down and put my arms around Him and He was weeping."

"And I had asked Him, 'I don't want them to see me, I only want them to see you,'" he said, adding that he came to believe that was what Jesus was referencing during their prior conversation.

Caviezel went on to lay out some of the physical afflictions he experienced while depicting the last 12 hours of Jesus' life, which included dislocating his shoulder and briefly dying after being struck by lightning on the cross during the last day of shooting.

A remastered 4K version of "The Passion of the Christ" was re-released in theatres in September to promote Mel Gibson's two-part sequel "The Resurrection of the Christ," which stars Jaakko Ohtonen as Jesus and is slated for theatrical release in May 2027.

During a recent interview with The Christian Post, Mel Gibson said the upcoming films will take audiences well beyond the earthly events of the original film, including depictions of Hell, fallen angels and the origin of Satan.

© The Christian Post