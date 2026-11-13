Frasier star Kelsey Grammer says standing up for Jesus is worth the cost

Kelsey Grammer (Photo: Leah Klett/The Christian Post)

Emmy Award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer has said he’ll never deny his faith in Jesus Christ, even if standing by his beliefs comes at a personal cost, and shared why he believes Christians have a responsibility to remain steadfast in an increasingly fractured culture.

In an interview with The Christian Post, the 71-year-old "Frasier" star reflected on the importance of faith and remembering America's spiritual foundations while discussing his involvement in "The America Opus," a commemorative publication celebrating the United States' 250th anniversary.

"Jesus said, 'You know, you will suffer so for my sake.' OK, bring it on," Grammer told CP. "It's all right. There's bigger things out there than whether or not our neighbour thinks we're the best guy in town.

"We have a lot of things to do, and some of them are just to stand up for Jesus," he continued. "I don't go around proselytizing. I don't spend a lot of time in the sort of fundamentalist lingo of ... 'God bless you,' 'Jesus this, Jesus that.' I don't tend to traffic in those worlds or travel in those circles that much. But if somebody asks me to deny that I believe in Christ, I'm not going to do it."

Grammer, who portrayed Pastor Chuck Smith in the 2023 faith-based film "Jesus Revolution," said he believes the United States is already experiencing a spiritual awakening, even as political tensions intensify. The actor said he believes revival is underway, much like the Jesus Movement of the 1960s and 1970s, which saw thousands of young people embrace Christianity.

"I think we are in [an awakening]," Grammer said. "I think I can go biblical just a little bit here. The enemy is always at work, but so is God. So is our team, so to speak. I like to think I'm part of that team. The good news is, it's not going away. We're not giving up the fight."

The "Young Washington" star, who lives in California, reflected on the spiritual opposition he’s seen in the culture, particularly surrounding Christianity and the Virgin Mary.

"Most people don't know this in California, but the patron saint of California is Mary, the Virgin Mary," he said. "There's definitely an energy that is devoted to tearing down Mary in our culture, and we're not going to let it happen."

For Grammer, faith also informs his understanding of America's history. The actor, a self-professed “well-known fan of America,” said that while human beings inevitably fall short of their ideals, that shouldn’t distract them from pursuing good.

"We're always going to fall short, right? Because we're not perfect. That's OK," he said. "We're going to get concerned about money; we're going to get concerned about advancement. We're going to get concerned about perception, how we're viewed. We're going to get concerned about what people call us."

"But when we know in our hearts that what we're doing is good and is focused on the best for all mankind, the arguments don't hold up."

Grammer's reflections on faith and patriotism come as he helps commemorate America's semiquincentennial through "The America Opus.” The collection includes archival photography, including a photograph of boxing legend Muhammad Ali depicted with arrows piercing his body, original essays, and historical storytelling designed to celebrate the people and defining moments that shaped the nation.

The “Frasier” actor wrote the introduction to the publication and helped guide its creative vision after being approached by representatives of Opus, a British publisher known for producing luxury, large-format commemorative books. The publication also includes a foreword by President Donald Trump, who, according to Grammer, signed the first copy of the first edition.

"These guys from England approached me about their publication, which is Opus," he said. "They're big fans of America. They approached me because I'm a well-known fan of America as well."

"I have a brewing company called Faith American that ... mirrors my affection for the American experiment and my belief in it," he said. "It's not a Left or Right kind of thing. It's just a matter of, you know, we can all sit down and have a beer together."

Grammer emphasized that the publication is not intended to ignore the country's more difficult chapters; rather, it seeks to remind Americans of the ideals that have helped shape the nation.

"It's a book that celebrates most of the accomplishments of America, most of our highlights, most of the things we've done right," he said. "There have been a few things we haven't done so well. Everybody likes to talk about that, but this book does not necessarily celebrate those. We're not actually gunning for anybody. We're just telling a story of the America we can be proud of."

The actor said he hopes the project will help Americans reconnect with the principles established by the nation's founders, particularly the belief in individual liberty and what makes the U.S. special.

"What I would specifically say that people have lost sight of in America, at least in the America I live in today, is that they've lost sight that the individual is America," he said. "America is not a group of people or a large enough mass of people that see things one way. America is dedicated to the individual rights of every human being that takes breath in America."

"We're doing our best to be very responsible about what we're saying is true in this book because we want people to understand and to cherish what a wonderful legacy this is."

The wisdom needed to guide the country's future, he added, is embedded in its founding documents and in the sacrifices of those who established the nation.

"The future wisdom of our country still lives in the founding documents left to us by our forefathers, and in their deeds as well," he said. "They were willing to die for the idea that one person could achieve their dream.”

"Two hundred and fifty years ago, a group of extraordinary individuals projected their love of freedom onto us, 250 years from their day, in hopes that we would actually have a better life than they did," he added. "They were willing to die for it, and they fought for it, and they gave it to us. They did it for us."

That realization, he said, carries an obligation for Americans today to continue that legacy.

"My particular pitch in terms of these kinds of celebratory moments is that we're doing it for them to say thank you and to also pick up the mantle to say, well, we owe it to them," he said. "What they did for us, we'll do for the future as well."

Grammer also addressed the entertainment industry's role in shaping national identity. The seasoned actor stressed that Hollywood should focus on storytelling and not political messaging, offering the reminder that audiences ultimately have the power to determine what succeeds at the box office.

"I think we're best left to entertainment that actually does not involve itself in a political angle," he said. "The American viewing public has any number of options, and the entertainment industry will find them.”

Despite political divisions, Grammer said he’s optimistic about America's ability to correct its course and return to its founding ideals. The Constitution, he said, is a framework that allows the country to acknowledge its mistakes without abandoning its principles.

"Politics is like how the wind blows. It goes back and forth all the time," he said. "But the enduring message about America is that it actually will rise to the best. It will find its level."

"We will have difficult periods, better periods, transcendent moments in our life that reflect the decency and the common values that we have, and there will be moments when we sink," Grammer said. "Hopefully we're not overcome by those moments. I don't believe we will be because the foundation of the country is a foundational faith in the country. ... That's what I love. That's why I'm here ... the America that I love."

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