King Charles honours 400 year old church in Bermuda

400th anniversary of St Mary-the-Virgin Anglican Church in Warwick, Bermuda. (Photo: Cabinet Office of the Premier)

His Majesty King Charles III has praised St Mary-the-Virgin Anglican Church in Warwick, Bermuda, which is celebrating its 400th anniversary this year.

The church has held a number of special services and events, with the highlight being a rededication service held on 4 October.

During the service a letter from Buckingham Palace was read out, expressing the King’s “warmest congratulations” to the church.

“His Majesty greatly admires this remarkable milestone, marking four centuries of faith, service and community in Bermuda," the letter read.

"The church's enduring presence is a tribute to the generations of clergy and parishioners whose dedication and commitment have sustained its ministry and strengthened its place at the heart of the community.

"As St Mary's marks this significant anniversary, The King recognises all those who have contributed to the life of the parish over the centuries and helped shape its rich history. His Majesty sends his very best wishes for the celebrations and hopes they will be a source of pride and joy for the entire parish community."

To mark the occasion a commemorative plaque was installed on the cornerstone of the church. The plaque reads, “In gratitude for four centuries of faithful worship, and in renewed dedication to Christ's mission for generations to come.”

A representative of the church said, “St Mary’s Anglican Church has played a significant role in the spiritual, cultural and social life of Bermuda for four centuries. The anniversary provides an opportunity to celebrate the church’s enduring witness while reflecting on its rich and complex history.”

Bermuda is a British Overseas Territory under the British Crown, represented locally by a Governor, who attended the service along with cross-party political figures. The Anglican Church has been present in Bermuda since 1612, with St Mary-the-Virgin Anglican Church being founded in 1626.

The King recently completed a tour of the Caribbean, which was partially overshadowed by questions of slavery reparations. While Bermuda did not form a part of the recent tour, the King did visit the territory in spring of this year.