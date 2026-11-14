SPUC allege threats and abuse at Cornwall meeting

Pro-life group the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) says that one of its branch meetings in Truro was disrupted by activists.

The alleged incident occurred on the evening of 6 November at a church in Truro, when Julie Vivienne, SPUC’s Development Officer for Wales and the Southwest of England, was due to speak.

According to SPUC, as she rose to speak two men began shouting “verbal abuse” at her, targeting in particular her views on politics and human sexuality. SPUC alleges that the men threatened to shoot her for her pro-life views.

SPUC also claims that the men began berating the vicar of the church for offering condolences following the killing of the US pro-life and conservative champion Charlie Kirk.

Police were called but according to SPUC, "nobody was evicted" from the event and the officer "didn’t even step foot in the hall".

SPUC alleged that "a sluggish and unenthusiastic response from Devon and Cornwall Police allowed more of those who publicly commit or incite violence against SPUC’s team escape justice that would be applied swiftly and harshly were the roles reversed".

John Deighan, CEO of SPUC, said, “Julie Vivienne is a bold and fearless defender of life, and I am glad she is safe. We at SPUC take the safety of our staff, members, and activists very seriously and we will be taking steps to ensure their protection when out in public.

“Pro-abortion violence is becoming commonplace in Britain because those who glory in the taking of innocent life know that their position is irrational and untenable. They resort to violence because they cannot win the war of words. We will keep fighting.”

The police have given a different account of the evening’s events. In a statement Devon and Cornwall Police commented, “We were called at around 7.20pm on Friday 6 November following a report of disruption at a pro-life meeting held at a church on St George’s Road, Truro.

“It was reported that a male was shouting at the group protesting their views. Officers attended and spoke with the leader of the group who said that those responsible for the disruption had settled and were engaging with the speaker.

“The leader was content for them to stay. Advice was passed to call 999 should things escalate. No further calls were received.”