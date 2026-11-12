Widow of Christian killed in Nigeria takes plea for persecuted Christians to Downing Street

Pastor Josiah leading some villagers in a time of remembrance in northern Nigeria. He lost his wife and multiple sons in attacks carried out by Fulani militants targeting Christian communities. (Photo: Open Doors)

A Nigerian widow who witnessed Boko Haram militants shoot her husband dead after he identified himself as a Christian is joining a delegation handing in a petition to Downing Street on Thursday.

Afordia, whose husband Isaac Inuwa was killed 12 years ago, is taking part in the handover organised by Open Doors.

The petition has been signed by more than a million people worldwide and calls for protection, justice and restoration for Christians facing violence across sub-Saharan Africa.

Afordia was travelling with Isaac on 29 October 2014 when men in uniform stopped their car.

“We thought they were Nigerian Army,” she said. “But suddenly some other men came out of hiding with guns shouting at us to get out of the car.

“They asked my husband whether he was a Muslim or an Infidel in the Hausa language. He replied he is neither, but that he is a Christian. They then ordered him to go to the side of the road.

“He knelt down and started praying. Seconds later they shot my husband several times.

“He died on the spot.”

According to Open Doors research, an average of 12 Christians are killed for their faith every day in sub-Saharan Africa. Violence against Christians is more widespread there than anywhere else in the world.

The charity’s international Arise Africa campaign is pressing governments to respond to deadly attacks, sexual violence and displacement affecting Christian communities.

The plight of Nigeria’s Christians has prompted calls from outside the Christian community for the West to do more.

Writing in The Spectator, Hardeep Singh, deputy-director of the Network of Sikh Organisations, challenged Western leaders over their response to Christian persecution.

Singh urged them to pay greater attention to the plight of Christians in Nigeria, saying: “Is the West listening? It’s about time they did. Nigeria’s Christians need help more than ever.”

The violence has drawn a response from Washington, with US forces carrying out strikes against Islamic State targets in Nigeria’s Sokoto State on Christmas Day 2025. Donald Trump linked the operation to the killing of Christians.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom has also publicly condemned attacks against Christians, warning that Nigerian government efforts are failing to protect vulnerable religious communities.

In July, the European Parliament condemned the persecution of Nigerian Christians in a resolution adopted by 510 votes to one. In the resolution, MEPs called on Nigerian authorities to strengthen civilian protections, bring attackers to justice, and end the culture of impunity. They also called on the EU’s religious freedom envoy to pay particular attention to the deteriorating situation facing Christians and other persecuted religious communities.