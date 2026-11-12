Catholic Church expresses 'serious concern' about proposed conversion therapy ban

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The Catholic Church in England and Wales has expressed “serious concern” about plans to impose a ban on so-called 'conversion therapy', saying that the plan poses a threat to freedom of religion and free expression, and creates “uncertainty” in the areas of pastoral care and family life.

At present, bans on 'conversion practices' are being considered in Westminster and Northern Ireland. Scotland has previously explored its own ban, but has since indicated that it would implement any ban brought in by Westminster.

Currently the Westminster bill is undergoing pre-legislative scrutiny, with a report due in January. Northern Ireland’s proposals are at committee stage, however, some have suggested the bill is “dead in the water” after a public consultation found overwhelming opposition to the plans.

Speaking on behalf of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, John Sherrington, Archbishop of Liverpool, spoke out against the plans currently being considered in Westminster.

“I would like to express serious concern about the provisions of the Conversion Practices Bill currently undergoing pre-legislative scrutiny before it is discussed in Parliament. The Bill is very broad in its scope," he said.

The Archbishop stated that the Catholic Church stands in opposition to all abusive and harmful practices, but added that current law already prohibits this in therapy settings.

“This Bill proposes to extend the legal definition of abusive practices in ways that threaten a person’s fundamental rights, including freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression," he said.

"The legislation will also create uncertainty around lawful pastoral care by the Church, family life and open conversations that can take place in a range of social settings."

He added, “We are concerned that this legislation will challenge the Church’s ability to fulfil its calling to ‘proclaim an authentic understanding of the human person with clarity, simplicity, love and respect.’

"People of faith must remain free to express their beliefs through speech and prayer."