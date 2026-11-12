Church of England announces £13.4 million fund to revitalise parishes for mission

A picnic after the family service at St Nicholas' Church, Longparish, in Bright Waters Benefice, Diocese of Winchester (Photo: Church of England)

The Church of England has announced plans to invest £13.4 million across three dioceses into mission and ministry projects.

The Dioceses of Winchester, Chelmsford and Worcester are all set to receive funds following an agreement with the Church’s Strategic Mission and Ministry Investment Board (SMMIB).

The lion’s share of the new funding will be heading to Winchester, with £7 million earmarked for a 10-year plan called “Walking the Wessex Way”, which aims to bring more people into the Church, train up leaders, and establish new worshipping communities.

Parishes in Bournemouth and Southampton are expected to see much of this funding in a bid to revitalise church life and reach more people, particularly in deprived areas.

The Bishop of Winchester, Philip Mounstephen, welcomed the announcement, saying, “This is good news for the whole of the Diocese of Winchester. Our vision is to enable every person living here to have access to a flourishing, joyful and sustainable Christian community."

He added, “This funding gives us a real opportunity to engage with our communities, to grow together and bring the hope and love of Jesus across our diocese.”

In the Diocese of Chelmsford £2.8 million will go towards a range of projects, including a parish in the new town of Harlow, children and youth projects in Braintree, and efforts to recruit more youth pastors.

The Bishop of Chelmsford, Guli Francis-Dehqani said, “We give thanks for these resources that will help support mission and ministry across the Colchester Episcopal Area."

She continued, "What particularly encourages me is the way this work has emerged through prayer, conversation, and careful listening within local communities, offering an opportunity to learn from one another, deepen relationships and share in a common purpose.

The Diocese of Worcester will be using its £3.6 million to invest in revitalising churches across the diocese and a new church plant in Kidderminster.

The Bishop of Worcester, Hugh Nelson, commented, “This funding is great news for churches across our diocese, and we are delighted that the national church is continuing to support ministry in parishes across the diocese.

“The funding will help us to grow existing parishes in major population areas, and allows us to use our own reserves to support transformation in other places. Together these investments will enable us to grow as Kingdom People of faith, hope and love.”