Mercy Ships anaesthetist receives MBE

Dr Michael McBrien receives an MBE for his work with Mercy Ships. (Photo: Mercy Ships)

A consultant anaesthetist from Belfast has been awarded an MBE for his work with the Christian medical charity Mercy Ships.

Founded in 1978, the charity operates two hospital ships which sail the coasts of Africa and provide life saving and live changing treatment to those who need it.

Every year around 2,500 medical professionals volunteer their services and travel with the ships.

According to Mercy Ships, safe surgery is unavailable, unaffordable, or both, for 90 per cent of people in sub-Saharan Africa. This year the charity conducted 3,000 life-changing surgeries.

One of those taking part in the work is Dr Michael McBrien, a Consultant Anaesthetist from the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. Dr McBrien was presented with his MBE by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle as part of the King’s Birthday Honours.

Dr McBrien has worked with Mercy Ships since 2011 and this year signed up for his 16th stint with the charity.

Speaking of his experiences, Dr McBrien said, “Every patient is special, but the one I will always remember is Sambany. He had the largest facial tumour we’d ever seen. Six of his friends took it in turns to carry him on their backs as they walked for two days to get to the ship for help.

“I remember anaesthetising him and spending all day with him in theatre as the surgeons operated. The following morning I took the breathing tube out and over the next two weeks witnessed his miraculous recovery. It was truly life-saving surgery.”

Dr McBrien said he felt “quite emotional” upon learning he had been awarded an MBE.

“I’m just a small cog amidst an incredible crew who serve on board, so I’m happy to receive this award on behalf of all the volunteers," he said.