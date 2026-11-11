Church of Scotland honours 150-year friendship with Malawi

Rt Rev Dr Shaw Paterson, former Moderator of the Church of Scotland General Assembly, in Malawi. (Photo: Church of Scotland)

The Moderator of the Church of Scotland General Assembly has sent a message of friendship to believers in Malawi, in recognition of the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Church’s mission in Blantyre.

Blantyre is a small town in South Lanarkshire and is perhaps best known for being the birthplace of the missionary David Livingstone. What is perhaps less well known is that Blantyre is also the name of the second largest city in Malawi. The city was founded 150 years ago by Scottish missionaries and named in honour of Livingstone’s birthplace.

The Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has held three days of celebrations to mark the anniversary, with events including lectures, tours of historic mission sites, a March for Jesus and a commemorative Sunday service.

During the service a message from Moderator, Rt Rev Gordon Kennedy, was read by Professor Ken Ross, Dean of Postgraduate Studies at Zomba Theological College and a long-term resident of Malawi.

Prof Ross said, "The Blanytre Synod now has more than one million members, and is a very thriving church, but also at the time the mission started, there was no country called Malawi … The country really came into existence about 15 to 20 years after the mission started and a lot of that was because of the influence of the mission."

The links between Malawi and Scotland are not only historic and ecclesiastical. Malawi is the main international development partner of the Scottish government and many Scottish schools and churches support projects in Malawi.

Prof Ross, who has spent a lot of time in Malawi over the last four decades, said, "Malawi has somehow remained in the national consciousness.

"I know because when I come back and mention Malawi, lots of people say that their school had a link with Malawi or a relative was very involved. It seems that most people in Scotland have some point of connection or are aware of someone who has.

"Those historical roots are very important to people here. Their church life comes from Scotland, and they are very Presbyterian in church identity and governance. Maybe even more Presbyterian than the Scots!

"But I think many Malawians have something that a lot of people in the West have lost, a strong orientation towards spirituality. If you were interested in a renewal of spirituality, the Malawian experience would definitely have something to offer."

In his letter of friendship, the Moderator gave thanks for the enduring friendship between Malawians and Scots.

"From the outset, the mission in which we have shared has been broad in scope, integrating evangelism, education, healthcare and development work," he said.

"Likewise, today's flourishing relationship between Malawi and Scotland is broad in scope. With its roots in the church, it extends to both governmental and non-governmental organisations in both nations, mobilising activists in their thousands."

He also said he felt that the Scottish church could learn much from the thriving church in Malawi.

"In the Church of Scotland today we are very much aware that our life and witness need to be revitalized and reinvigorated. We have much to learn from you, and we are truly grateful that our 150 years of travelling together has taught us how to bear one another's burdens and to strengthen one another in time of need."