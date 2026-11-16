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When we look honestly at ourselves, we may sometimes wonder how God could possibly use us to fulfil the Great Commission and take part in His great plan to establish His Kingdom here on earth. ‘I am too weak,’ we might think. ‘Too small.’ ‘Too broken.’ ‘Too insignificant.’

Yet, when we look throughout the Bible, from the Old Testament to the New, we discover that God has always worked in unexpected ways, often choosing the very people the world would overlook to accomplish His extraordinary purposes.

Consider Abraham. God called one man from a family that had worshipped other gods and promised to make him into a great nation through which all the families of the earth would be blessed (Joshua 24:2; Genesis 12:1-3). From such humble beginnings came the nation of Israel.

Or consider David. Before he became Israel’s greatest king, he was a fugitive hiding in the cave of Adullam (1 Samuel 22:1; Psalm 142:1). The 400 men who gathered around him were hardly what anyone would consider the beginnings of a mighty kingdom. They were people in distress, in debt and discontented with their circumstances (1 Samuel 22:1-2). They were outcasts, oppressed, rejected and struggling with their own burdens and difficulties.

Yet these same men would become part of the kingdom God established through David, with some becoming mighty warriors (2 Samuel 23:8-12; 1 Chronicles 11:10-14). What began in a cave would eventually grow into a powerful kingdom under God’s guidance (2 Samuel 5:1-4; Psalm 78:70-72).

Perhaps the greatest example is Jesus Christ Himself, the Son of God. With all His divine power and glory, whom did He choose to be His twelve disciples? Not the most powerful, wealthy or influential people of His time, but ordinary men such as fishermen and a tax collector (Matthew 4:18-22; Matthew 9:9; 1 Corinthians 1:26-27).

These were the people Jesus called to follow Him, taught and transformed through His love and truth (Mark 3:13-14; John 15:15-16). Through the power of the Holy Spirit, they would go on to proclaim the gospel, laying the foundations of the Church that continues to this day (Acts 1:8; Acts 2:41-42; Ephesians 2:19-20).

What is the common thread running through these stories?

On their own, these individuals could never have accomplished the extraordinary things God had planned for them. Yet, as Jesus reminds us, “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible” (Matthew 19:26). They were not chosen because they were already strong, perfect or qualified. Rather, they were called to trust in the God who could work through their weaknesses and limitations (1 Corinthians 1:27-29; 2 Corinthians 12:9-10).

This is the beauty of the gospel. God’s redeeming love has the power to heal what is broken, restore what has been lost and bring hope where there was once despair (Isaiah 61:1-3; Joel 2:25; Romans 15:13). He does not expect us to accomplish His purposes through our own strength (Zechariah 4:6; John 15:5). Instead, He invites us into a relationship of faith and love with Him, transforming us so that we may become instruments of His grace in the world (Romans 12:2; 2 Corinthians 5:20; Ephesians 2:10).

Jesus compares the Kingdom of God to a mustard seed (Mark 4:30-32; Matthew 13:31-32). Have you ever considered how tiny a mustard seed is? It is so small that a gust of wind could easily blow it out of your hand. Yet when planted, it grows into a large plant with branches where birds can find shelter. What begins as something seemingly insignificant becomes a place of refuge and rest for others.

Isn’t this a beautiful picture of how God works?

When the seed of the gospel takes root in our hearts, God’s love and truth begin to transform us from within (Mark 4:14-20; Colossians 1:6). Through the renewing work of the Holy Spirit, our hearts, thoughts and actions gradually change (Romans 12:2; Titus 3:5; 2 Corinthians 3:18). And as we grow in faith and love, that transformation extends beyond ourselves to the people around us (Galatians 5:22-23; Matthew 5:16; 1 Thessalonians 1:7-8).

A simple act of kindness, a word of encouragement, a prayer or a conversation about Jesus may seem small in our eyes. Yet God can use these seemingly insignificant acts to touch lives in ways we may never fully see. The Kingdom of God does not grow through human greatness alone, but through the power of God working in and through those who place their faith in Him (1 Corinthians 3:6-7; Ephesians 3:20).

So, dear reader, whenever you feel too weak, too broken or too insignificant to be used by God, remember the promise Jesus made to His disciples: “And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age” (Matthew 28:20).

You do not need to have everything figured out. You do not need to be perfect or possess extraordinary abilities. What matters is a heart willing to trust and follow Him. For the same God who raised a nation from Abraham, established a kingdom through David and transformed ordinary disciples into courageous witnesses, is still at work today.

Never underestimate what God can do through a life surrendered to Him. The seed may be small, but in God’s hands, it can grow into something far greater than we could ever imagine (John 12:24; Matthew 13:31-32; 1 Corinthians 2:9).