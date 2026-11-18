A barefoot Russell Brand kneels in prayer at the conclusion of his conversation with Tucker Carlson during at event with the former Fox News host in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sept. 4, 2024. (Photo: YouTube/Tucker Carlson Network)

Jonathan Aitken, the Conservative minister turned Anglican prison chaplain, has said he is willing to visit Russell Brand in prison but admits he has doubts about the sincerity of the disgraced comedian’s conversion to Christianity.

Aitken himself served time in prison. In 1999 he pleaded guilty to perjury and perverting the course of justice over claims he had allowed Saudi businessmen to pay his hotel bill while he was Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

Years later, Aitken studied theology and became an ordained Anglican priest with a particular interest in prison chaplaincy.

Brand was for years in the headlines for his promiscuous lifestyle. In 2024, however, the comedian began speaking more about Christianity and Jesus, eventually being baptised in the Thames.

He was recently convicted of one count of rape and three of sexual assault. Brand has consistently admitted to a promiscuous lifestyle in the past but during his trial denied non-consensual sexual activity.

Writing for The Telegraph, Aitken said he felt Brand’s claim to be “walking with God” to have just a one per cent chance of being genuine. He added however that, due to his own experiences, he was “cautious about joining in the chorus of contempt” against Brand.

Aitken also revealed that Brand had asked him to meet for prayer and that, if the request is genuine, he will do so.

“Trying to show love to the worst of sinners while hating their sin is my calling - just as it was the command of Jesus," Aitken wrote.

Speaking of his prison experiences, Aitken said he doubted whether his own turn towards God was genuine. “Was I using God as a crutch who would help me out of my fall from grace and one day help me back into another kind of favourable limelight? Some of my old adversaries at The Guardian said this although not its editor, Alan Rusbridger, who amazingly became a friend.”

On Brand, Aitken suggested the former comedian appeared to be on an “ego trip” rather than a genuine walk with God, adding that “he is an uneducated novice when it comes to grasping even the simplest basics of a spiritual vocation”.

Despite his scepticism about Brand, Aitken said Christianity teaches that even the most irredeemable of sinners can have a second chance at life.

“[Brand] has clearly been an evil monster, although less so than Saul of Tarsus who tortured and murdered followers of Jesus before slowly turning into Paul the great Apostle," he said.

“Many new ‘converts’ to faith talk ignorantly about it at first. It takes time to discover whether the Sower’s seed has fallen on stony ground or good ground. Brand remains bad news now. But if he listens to the good news of the Gospel during his years of incarceration, the fruits of his repentance will emerge. He has gifts of charisma and a platform which may allow him to talk about his authentic relationship with God."

He added, “The divine jury is now out in his case. Its verdict may yet be surprising. This is because God can indeed move in mysterious ways - even for Russell Brand.”