Patriarch Theophilos III meets Vladimir Putin. (Photo: Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem)

The Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem has visited Russian President Vladimir Putin with the aim of encouraging peace with Ukraine and of protecting the indigenous Christian presence in the Holy Land.

Patriarch Theophilos III reportedly discussed ways of encouraging dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, following on from similar discussions held with US President Donald Trump earlier this year.

Last week saw Ukrainian and Russian delegations in two days of dialogue in Abu Dhabi. The US-brokered talks resulted in proposals for the largest prisoner exchange of the conflict so far. Despite the positive development, no apparent progress has been made on resolving the core issues of the war, namely the possession of certain territories and Ukraine’s possible future alignment with NATO.

During the visit, the Patriarch thanked Putin for his support for indigenous Christian communities in the Holy Land.

The Christian population of the Middle East has declined massively in recent decades, with many choosing to emigrate due to conflicts ranging from the US invasion of Iraq, the Syrian Civil War and Israel’s conflicts with Hezbollah and Iran.

In recent years concerns have also grown about the treatment of Christians in parts of Israel. Hate crimes against Christians in Jerusalem, particularly in the Old City, appear to be increasing.

The actions of Israeli settlers in the Christian town of Taybeh in the West Bank have also drawn strong criticism. Even Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador to Israel and usually a staunch defender of the country, has expressed concern about the situation in Taybeh.

Patriarch Theophilos III also met with Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has been an outspoken supporter of Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.

The meeting between the two patriarchs focused on inter-Orthodox relations, the plight of Christians in the Middle East, and plans for a celebration in memory of Christ’s baptism. The celebration is planned to take place in Jordan in 2030.