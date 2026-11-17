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Collins Dictionary recently published its shortlist for the 2026 Word of the Year. One phrase caught my attention in particular: ‘ghost jobs’. It refers to vacancies advertised by employers who have no intention of filling them.

Recently, I came across a young British man speaking on a TikTok livestream. He said that if he ended up working a nine-to-five job, he would consider himself a failure. He explained that he could not imagine spending his entire life as a slave to the working system.

But something else he said caught my attention. He had plenty of ambition but didn’t know where to direct it.

I believe there are many young people today who find themselves in a similar situation: ambitious and zealous, yet directionless.

And to some extent, I understand where this young man was coming from. There is so much uncertainty in today’s job market, and for many young people, finding stable employment can feel like an uphill battle.

I’ve had friends apply for jobs, only to find that the adverts had disappeared by the next day, sometimes within hours. Others have received emails apologising because the vacancy was no longer available or the advert had been posted in error. Experiences like these can make job hunting feel especially discouraging.

But I also believe that many young people, like the man I encountered on TikTok, do not simply want to work for the sake of working.

If we listen to them carefully, we may discover that beneath their frustrations and ambitions lies a deeper longing for something meaningful. Something stable and hopeful. Something that gives them a sense of purpose and allows them to make a lasting, positive impact on the world.

The good news is that there are no ghost jobs in the kingdom of God.

God’s kingdom is what we, as Christians, are ultimately looking forward to in its fullness, and there is a great deal of work to be done as we participate in his mission here on earth.

After his resurrection, Jesus entrusted his disciples with the Great Commission, calling them to go and make disciples of all nations (Matthew 28:19–20). Every Christian can take part in this calling.

And there are so many ways to do so!

The Holy Spirit has blessed each of us with different gifts, skills and talents that we can use to serve one another, share the gospel and participate in advancing God’s kingdom on earth.

As the apostle Paul reminds us in 1 Corinthians 12, although we have different gifts and responsibilities, we are all members of one body, with each part having an important role to play.

There is lasting security in God’s kingdom because it is founded on his everlasting love and truth (Jeremiah 31:3; Psalm 117:2).

There is also hope because we know that God himself is with us in this work. Jesus promised his disciples, ‘And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age’ (Matthew 28:20, NIV).

And we can trust that he will remain faithful to his promises (Numbers 23:19; Hebrews 10:23).

Following Jesus requires sacrifice, perseverance and sometimes even suffering (Luke 9:23; 2 Timothy 3:12).

But it is certainly worthwhile. In fact, I believe participating in God’s work is the most meaningful thing we can ever do during our time on earth.

Yes, there will be challenges and suffering, but there can also be great joy in the midst of them, just as the early disciples and apostles experienced. They faced persecution, rejection and hardship, yet continued to proclaim the gospel with joy because they knew whom they were serving and the eternal hope they had received (Acts 5:41–42; 2 Corinthians 4:16–18; 1 Peter 1:6–8).

Job opportunities can disappear overnight. As Paul reminds us, the work we do for the Lord is never in vain (1 Corinthians 15:58).

Our everyday jobs and careers can also become opportunities to serve God, love our neighbours and make a positive difference in the lives of others.

Whatever position we occupy or work we do, what matters is whom we are serving and how we direct our gifts and ambitions (Colossians 3:23–24; 1 Corinthians 10:31).

There is a place for you in God’s kingdom and meaningful work to be done.