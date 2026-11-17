(Photo: Geoff Crawford/Church of England)

The virtues revealed in the life of Christ "offer a lasting source of hope for us all", King Charles has told the Church of England’s newly elected General Synod. However, his comments about the Church’s role in protecting space for all beliefs drew some criticism on social media.

Speaking on Tuesday, the King encouraged Synod members to approach their five-year term with love, humility and a willingness to understand those with whom they disagree. He also welcomed five consecutive years of growth in attendance at Church of England churches.

The new Synod's inauguration at Church House in London was the first of King Charles' reign and the first since Dame Sarah Mullally became Archbishop of Canterbury. It followed a service at Westminster Abbey, also attended by the King.

In his address to Synod, the King spoke of following in the footsteps of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was a committed Christian and attended 10 openings of General Synod during her reign.

Commenting on his own commitment to the Church, he said, "As her successor, I share with all my heart and all my strength a humble commitment to the life of the Church, rooted in a deep and abiding Christian faith, following the teaching of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

"I was baptised and confirmed into this faith which has developed and deepened across the decades of my life, to this day, providing the sustenance which nurtures and the compass which guides my every act as Sovereign."

The King said the virtues revealed in Christ’s life remained as vital as ever, highlighting justice, mercy, faith, patience, humility and love.

"In a world too often marked by uncertainty and anxiety, such virtues speak to the deepest needs of every human heart and offer a lasting source of hope for us all," he said.

He asked Synod members to let those virtues guide their deliberations over the next five years "as we seek meaning for our lives that is truly transcendent and a source of resilience in times of great change that is unashamedly spiritual".

Elsewhere he acknowledged that debates in the Synod may sometimes involve disagreements, but he expressed hope that members would engage with one another in a spirit of love and unity.

King Charles also invited prayer for Christians enduring persecution, violence or displacement, highlighting especially ancient Christian communities in the Middle East and Holy Land.

"Their perseverance reminds us of the enduring power of faith, hope and love. Our brothers and sisters in Christ are not, and never shall be, far from our hearts or our minds," he said.

The address also touched on what the King saw as the Church of England’s wider role in society.

"The Church protects not just the Christian faith of all of us gathered in this room, but the very space for faith itself - of every belief - within our whole society and national discourse," he said.

He added: "Our own faith provides a wellspring for social cohesion where the many other faiths and beliefs which make up the rich tapestry of our nation might flourish."

Those remarks drew criticism on X, including from Bishop Ceirion H Dewar, a missionary bishop in the Confessing Anglican Church, which is outside the Anglican Communion.

Writing on X, Dewar accused the King of "an astonishing abdication of spiritual responsibility from a monarch who, before Almighty God, solemnly swore to uphold the Protestant Reformed Religion and the Church of England", arguing that the Church’s mission was to proclaim the Gospel rather than protect every belief.

"The Church of Jesus Christ was not established to protect every belief. It was established to proclaim the Gospel, defend the truth, call sinners to repentance, and bear witness to the exclusive Lordship of Jesus Christ," he said.

"The Church is not a religious umbrella under which every competing truth claim finds shelter. It is the Body of Christ!

"Of course, every person deserves dignity, freedom of conscience and protection under the law. But that is the responsibility of a just society and its institutions. It must never be confused with the sacred commission of Christ’s Church.

"Your Majesty, religious liberty is not theological surrender. Tolerance is not the abandonment of truth. And respect for those of other religions does not require the Church to pretend that all religions are equally true."

Dewar distinguished between defending religious liberty and defending the Christian faith.

"A King may defend the liberty of every subject to worship according to conscience. But a Christian King must never forget whom he professes to serve," he said.

Dewar has previously written an open letter calling on King Charles to defend Britain’s Christian inheritance and fulfil his responsibilities as Defender of the Faith.