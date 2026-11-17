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Fresh concerns for Christian hostages abducted during Easter church attacks in Nigeria after 17 more die

Seventeen Christians kidnapped by extremists during attacks on churches in Nigeria on Easter Sunday have reportedly died while being held captive for months, according to Christian persecution charity Open Doors, prompting renewed calls for the Nigerian government to secure the release of those still being held.

The victims were among worshippers kidnapped by suspected armed Fulani militants when they raided three churches in the villages of Ariko and Awon, in the Kachia Local Government Area (LGA) in southern Kaduna State, during Easter celebrations earlier this year.

The abductees are believed to have been taken to the same forest hideout, where survivors have described appalling conditions, including starvation, severe illness, and restrictions on movement.

One woman, whose father died in captivity, recounted the suffering endured by the hostages to one of Open Doors’ local partners: “The experience for them was a terrible one. They told us how they would stay for two weeks without food. They only boil water to drink.

“That’s how they struggled before the bandits gave them corn flour, and they started making swallow (a porridge).”

She also described how male captives were chained together in groups.

“They are not free to move around,” she said.

The latest deaths follow earlier reports of fatalities among those abducted during the Easter attacks.

Citing a joint report with Amnesty International, Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), revealed in September that several hostages, including children, had died from illness, hunger and the harsh conditions in captivity.

Among them was Joy Samuel, who passed away on August 28 following the birth of her baby - who also died - in extremely poor conditions.

Another captive, 34-year-old Yusuf Bawa, and his five-year-old son reportedly died after suffering extreme illness and starvation.

CSW’s CEO Scot Bower said: "We continue to urge the Nigerian government at state and federal levels to prioritise the protection of vulnerable communities throughout the nation, to combat the threat posed by the litany of terrorist groups that are active in the country far more effectively, and to secure the release of all abductees, including the 20 taken from the Akwando community, which continues to be targeted far too frequently and with impunity."

The organisations said the deaths and deteriorating health of the remaining hostages reflected the “atrocities they are being subjected to”.

Open Doors previously reported the ordeal of another woman who eventually regained her freedom alongside two of her children having lost her newborn baby and another child as a result of the attack and its aftermath.

Responding to the latest fatalities, an Open Doors spokesperson for sub-Saharan Africa expressed deep sorrow over the loss of 17 more captives, adding: “Open Doors calls on the Nigerian government to renew all efforts to secure the release of the remaining hostages and all those with them.”

“According to the accounts of people who have left the camp, hostages are held in deplorable conditions and they feel forgotten.”

The charity also appealed to Christians worldwide: “We ask the body of Christ to intercede on behalf of the remaining hostages and also for the families of those who have died.”

The deaths come amid continuing concerns about violence against Christian communities in Nigeria and across sub-Saharan Africa.

Open Doors estimates that around 12 Christians lose their lives each day because of their faith across the region, which the organisation identifies as experiencing the highest levels of violence against Christians worldwide.

As part of its international Arise Africa campaign, the charity has been urging governments to take stronger action against religiously motivated violence, including killings, sexual violence, and the displacement of Christian communities.

The campaign has also brought the experiences of survivors and bereaved families to international attention.

In a recent initiative, a Nigerian widow whose husband was killed by Boko Haram militants in 2014 joined a delegation organised by Open Doors to deliver a petition to Downing Street.

The petition, which has obtained over one million signatures globally, urged authorities to strengthen safeguards for Christian communities affected by violence across sub-Saharan Africa, ensure accountability for perpetrators and support those seeking to rebuild their lives.