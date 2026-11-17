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More than 1,600 Christian ministers and pastoral workers have backed an open letter calling on the government to abandon its draft Conversion Practices Bill, warning that it could criminalise ordinary church ministry and Christian parenting.

The letter was written by the group behind the Greater Love Declaration and is addressed to the Minister for Equalities.

It argues that the proposals threaten the freedom of churches and families to teach traditional Christian beliefs about marriage, sex and human identity.

The letter has been signed by over 1,600 ministers and pastoral workers, and 2,110 other supporters.

Signatories include theologian Dr Ian Paul, Affinity director Rev Graham Nicholls, and the Rev Dr Matthew Roberts of the International Presbyterian Church.

They are "dismayed and baffled" by the bill, they write, while warning that ordinary Christian ministry risks being criminalised.

“None of our churches would ever condone abusive practices of the kind which advocates for this bill have implied take place in Christian churches, and which are thankfully already illegal,” the letter states.

“Nevertheless, as drafted this bill would criminalise normal, healthy Christian ministry, along with normal, responsible Christian parenting.”

The letter defends Christian teaching on marriage as a lifelong union between one man and one woman, and upholds the views that sexual intimacy belongs within marriage, and that a person’s sex cannot be changed.

It argues that under the proposals, teaching these beliefs to congregations or children could be interpreted as an attempt to change someone’s sexual orientation or identity.

“Needless to say, we will not cease to fulfil our duty to God to teach his ways faithfully, even if an unjust law should make us criminals for doing so,” they write.

The letter also objects to the use of the word ‘conversion’ to describe the proposed offences, pointing to its central place in Christian faith as a turning away from sin towards God.

"By appropriating this Christian language as a label for an ill-defined and wide-ranging criminal offence, the draft Bill is not only grossly offensive to Christians but will inevitably catch genuine, faithful, historic Christian ministry and Christian parenting in its scope. Indeed, it seems designed to do so," they write.

The letter concludes by appealing to the government to meet with church leaders.

"The Bill appears to be motivated by assumptions about Christian ministry which are unrecognisable to us," the church leaders say.

"We are unaware that any attempt has been made in drafting this Bill to speak to leaders of normal, orthodox Christian churches.

"The result is that responsible Christian parents and pastors will be criminalised by the draft Bill, in direct violation of human rights law on family life, freedom of speech, and freedom of religion.

"We urgently request that you abandon this Bill, and that you meet with us to gain a better understanding of historic Christian teaching, to avoid a disastrous legislative misstep."

The bill, which would apply to England and Wales, is in the pre-legislative scrutiny stage. Written submissions closed on 16 November but public hearings will continue over a number of days this month.

Under the bill, an "abusive" conversion practice would be a criminal offence if it caused "serious harm to the individual’s physical or mental health", or "serious alarm or distress to the individual which has a substantial adverse effect on their usual day-to-day activities". Anyone found guilty of such a crime would be liable to up to five years in prison, a fine, or both.

The government maintains that the measures target abuse and are not intended to criminalise the expression of beliefs or exploratory conversations about sexuality or identity. These assurances have failed to persuade Christian leaders.

However, others are concerned too. Baroness Hilary Cass, who led the independent review of NHS gender services for children and gave evidence to a parliamentary committee on the draft bill, has withdrawn her support in recent days, citing risks to parents and clinicians.

Scrutiny is set to continue until 22 January 2027, when the committee will submit its recommendations to the government. Ministers will then have time to respond to those recommendations before the legislation is formally introduced to Parliament.