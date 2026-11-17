The discovery of an old, dusty suitcase in a church storeroom in Bangor, County Down became a great aid to the anniversary book project for the Bangor Worldwide Missionary Convention. The items it contained - minute books, glass plate photographs from the 1930s and a collection of annual programmes - helped to piece together the early years and rediscover some forgotten heroes. The new book, When God Plants Acorns, was launched in August to celebrate the Convention’s 90th anniversary.

The book is not a historical account but rather a compilation of real-life stories of people who have been impacted in many ways by having some connection to the Convention. It includes a foreword by Alistair Begg who spoke at the 90th celebration concert in the Waterfront Hall in Belfast this summer.

For those not familiar with Northern Ireland’s geography, Bangor sits on the edge of Belfast Lough and the Irish Sea and has an amazing Christian history stretching back to the 6th Century AD. For the purposes of this article, we will stick to covering what God has been doing in the 90 years that the Convention has been running.

The Convention was the vehicle for raising awareness by bringing speakers from around the world to share their experiences and broaden the vision of listeners. The idea belonged to the owner of the suitcase - Herbie Mateer, an ambitious follower of Jesus who believed more money and awareness of mission could be achieved beyond the door-to-door collection that had been the norm.

Herbie’s desire was to create alternative options to financially support missions and this was a key to the establishment of the Convention in 1937. Donors could give a sum of money and then choose a series of specific agencies among whom the sum should be divided. The Convention organisers made it clear that the donors’ wishes would be followed to the letter. This approach of the Convention acting as a ‘clearing house’ was novel for the time.

The organisers went to great lengths to fulfil this undertaking, which led to an amusing situation between Herbie and Watchman Nee, the world-renowned Chinese missionary. The suitcase contained the official bank books for the Convention which recorded receipts and outgoings. In the second year of the Convention, they showed a donation of £15 to Nee.

Herbie shared a story in the fiftieth anniversary booklet of 1986 relating back to Nee who spoke at the 1938 Convention and made a great impression on those who heard him. Nee didn’t agree with accepting financial gifts, so when he got the cheque for £15, he returned the money - but somehow or other had sent an additional £1, creating a small conundrum for the organisers. The money, including the extra pound, was sent back to Nee who was in Norway at the time along with a note to say whilst they respected his principles, they also had principles which obliged them to give money to the missions designated by donors. There was a mutually happy ending when Nee gave the money to the China Inland Mission towards the support of Bangor Missionary Miss Francis Flannigan.

Given the short period of time between the start of the Convention in 1937 and the start of the Second World War, organisers have displayed resilience to cope with many changes through the decades.

Margaret Frost remembers the war years and coming to Bangor from Belfast in the blackout. Born in 1922, she is alive and well today at the amazing age of 104. She was interviewed and filmed in 2025 for Bangor Worldwide and she described her experience of attending Worldwide as a twenty-year-old, and her memories are included in the book. She can still recall being inspired by the talks given by Nancy WIlliams who was on deputation with Zanana Bible and Medical Mission (which later became Interserve).

In a desire to spend more time in Bangor that day, Nancy invited Margaret back to her host family. Margaret felt guilty for imposing on them during rationing when powdered egg was the staple of the dinner that evening! She also remembered travelling back home in the blackout with very little light on the train carriage and other attendees walking her home to make sure she was safe. Margaret’s video was shared at the ladies event in 2026 and her daughter Liz was able to share about the impact of her mother’s interest in Worldwide that led her to be involved as well and is a regular attendee at the Monday morning prayer meeting. This has its own remarkable history - going for an amazing 88 years which covers the continuing work of the Convention in prayer.

George Verwer was a regular visitor and an avid supporter of Worldwide. The founder of OM acted as an ambassador for Bangor Worldwide wherever he went. Since he was first invited to speak at the 1974 Convention by Herbie Mateer, he made many return journeys before his death in 2023. He influenced many people and this is proven in the many stories about him shared within When God Plants Acorns.

The 1990s and 2000s saw a great change in how Worldwide was able to reach out to the nations of the world. As technology advanced, so too the opportunities to get global audiences for Worldwide events and speakers. From recent analytics, videos have been watched in over 120 countries - given that it is estimated there are 200 or so nations in the world, this represents an incredible reach of two thirds of the world!

Convention Chairman Tom Clarke offers one last reflection on Worldwide, “Herbie’s incredible vision was focused on working across the churches - he had a much wider view of Christians working together. I think he would be delighted with how the Convention has grown and expanded into other countries through the use of technology and social media.

“We want to see local churches get involved - it is not beyond any church to run a special mission’s weekend. No matter the size of your church, you can invite someone from a mission agency to come and speak and you can tailor elements of the programme for prayer to support what God is doing. We have lots of material online that could be used within such a weekend to help stimulate greater interest from committed Christians willing to go deeper in their faith. Churches can also sign up to be a supporter church alongside Worldwide, you can find out more about that on our website. For individuals, there is the option to sign up to our monthly mailer for prayer requests.”

Rebecca McConnell is the author of When God Plants Acorns. Find out more about the Convention here.