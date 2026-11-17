Steve Maile was arrested by three police officers. (Photo: Steve Maile/Christian Legal Centre)

A Christian pastor arrested while preaching in Watford town centre is considering legal action after police dropped its case against him.

Pastor Steve Maile, 66, had faced allegations of assault and suspected hate-related public order offences after police were called out over his street preaching on 18 April. He claims he peacefully sang Christian songs, called people to repentance, and criticised Islam.

Footage of officers handcuffing the pastor and taking him into custody subsequently went viral on social media.

The Christian Legal Centre (CLC), which is supporting him, said he had initially been accused of assaulting a teenager, something he strongly denied, but this allegation was not pursued by the police.

According to the CLC, he remained under investigation over comments allegedly in relation to Islam and LGBT lifestyles.

Police have now confirmed that no further action will be taken against the pastor, a decision the CLC has called "sadly predictable".

Commenting on the case, the CLC said the evidence "did not justify arresting Pastor Maile, let alone treating a peaceful, 66-year-old preacher with no previous criminal record as though he were a dangerous offender".

Responding to the decision, Maile, who pastors Oasis City Church, said that while he was "relieved" no further action would be taken against him, he also felt "righteous anger" over his arrest.

"I was peacefully preaching the gospel, singing and speaking about my Christian beliefs. Criticising Islam is not a criminal offence," he said.

Maile is now considering bringing a civil claim against the police.

He added, “This ordeal has taken a terrible toll on me and my family. Being suddenly surrounded by police officers, handcuffed in front of my family and taken away as if I were a dangerous criminal was humiliating and deeply distressing."

CLC chief executive Andrea Williams criticised the handling of the case and said it raised concerns about freedom of speech and religion.

"Steve was peacefully preaching the Christian gospel and expressing criticism of Islam. However uncomfortable some people may find his message, it is not a criminal offence to criticise a religion in public," he said.



“In a free society, religions and ideologies must be open to scrutiny, debate and disagreement. The police are not there to shield Islam, Christianity or any other belief system from criticism. Their duty is to uphold the law impartially and protect the fundamental freedoms on which our democracy depends."



Mrs Williams lamented that Maile's arrest "was not an isolated incident", referring to more street preachers that the CLC has assisted.

"We have seen far too many Christian preachers arrested, detained or threatened with prosecution for peacefully expressing Christian beliefs, only for the allegations against them to collapse," she said.

"Every such incident sends a chilling message that Christians may speak freely only when their message attracts no opposition.



“Freedom of speech means nothing if it protects only popular or officially approved opinions. Christian freedom includes the right to preach the gospel publicly, to call people to repentance and to explain why Christianity disagrees with other religions and belief systems."

Despite his experience, Maile said he intended to continue preaching publicly.

“I have preached for 45 years because I love people and want them to know Jesus. I do not attack individuals and I do not call for hatred or violence. I plead with people to come to Christ,” he said.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "On 18 April, officers arrested a 67-year-old man in Watford following a complaint that he had assaulted a child. He was also arrested for a suspected racially/religiously aggravated public order offence.

"Following a review of the available evidence, it was determined by the CPS that no further action would be taken at this time.

"We acknowledge that the man has raised concerns regarding his arrest and subsequent treatment. It would be inappropriate to comment further on specific allegations while these matters may be subject to formal complaint procedures or potential legal action.

"Anyone who wishes to make a complaint about police conduct can do so through the appropriate complaints process, and any complaint received will be assessed and investigated as required."