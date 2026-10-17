Petition against ban on church's street preaching delivered to Colchester City Council

The church's pastor, Stephen Clayden, street preaching. (Photo: Facebook)

A petition signed by over 27,000 people has been handed in to Colchester City Council, demanding that it retract a Community Protection Notice (CPN) issued against a church engaged in street preaching.

The controversy centres on Bread of Life Community Church in Clacton-on-Sea. For years the church has engaged in public preaching without complaint. However, local officials recently took an interest and initially requested that its voice amplification devices be turned down, before taking issue with the content of the preaching itself.

In November a non-legally binding Community Protection Warning was issued, and later a CPN.

Christian Concern has argued that the council’s use of a CPN in this manner is “unprecedented”, as such notices usually apply to individuals, rather than to an entire church and its membership.

The petition delivered to the council this week says that the church has always recorded and livestreamed its public preaching and that “no evidence of harassment has been shown”.

The church claims that its activities are "being suppressed because of the content of their message”.

The petition requests the retraction of the CPN and assurances that Bread of Life Community Church can “continue to serve the physical and spiritual needs of their community in Colchester”.

The church is appealing the CPN, with another hearing at Basildon Magistrates’ Court due to be held on 22 October.

Pastor Stephen Clayden, of Bread of Life Community Church, said, "We have preached peacefully and lawfully in Colchester for many years and have sought to serve the community as well as share the Christian faith. This petition demonstrates the strength of feeling among those who believe freedom of religion and freedom of expression must be protected.”



Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre, which is supporting the church, said, “This case goes to the heart of Christian freedom and freedom of expression. Powers intended to tackle genuine anti-social behaviour must not be used to silence lawful Christian outreach or prevent Christians from sharing their faith in public.



“The petition reflects growing concern that the consequences could reach far beyond this case, affecting churches and Christian ministries across the country. Christians must remain free to share the hope of the gospel openly and peacefully."

A spokesperson for Colchester City Council said after an initial court hearing on 1 May: “The council received multiple complaints over a period of time regarding conduct and behaviour that caused alarm and distress to members of the public.

“Council officers engaged with those involved, explained the impact of the behaviour on others and provided guidance on expectations. When complaints continued, a Community Protection Warning was issued, followed by a Community Protection Notice.

“The Community Protection Notice carries a right of appeal to the Magistrates’ Court, which has been exercised. The matter will now be determined by the court.”

The spokesperson added that the council would not be making any further comment until after the case is heard again later this month.