(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Ireland is facing a significant transformation in family life, with new research suggesting that nearly half of its younger generation could remain unmarried throughout their lives, raising concerns about the country’s demographic future.

The Iona Institute, a Dublin-based organisation that promotes the importance of marriage and religion in society, has called for greater national attention to the decline in marriage and the circumstances preventing those who wish to marry from doing so.

Its latest report, ‘The Collapse of Marriage Among Gen Z’, draws on census data from Ireland’s Central Statistics Office (CSO) to examine changing marriage patterns across generations and project the likelihood of younger adults marrying in the future.

The analysis estimates that, should existing trends persist, just 52% of women and 50% of men belonging to Generation Z - defined in the report as those born in 1995 or later - will marry during their lifetimes.

This stands in stark contrast to the experience of older generations, with 87% of women and 83% of men born around 1960 having married by their early fifties.

The decline is particularly evident among adults below 30-years-old. While 57% of those born around 1960 had married by their late twenties, this proportion fell to 35% among those born around 1970, 20% among those born around 1980 and just 12% among those born around 1995.

The 2022 census revealed that only 14% of women and 10% of men aged between 25 and 29 had ever married.

Although younger generations are increasingly postponing marriage until later in adulthood, the Institute found little indication that marriages occurring at older ages will sufficiently compensate for the decline among younger adults.

By their late thirties, an estimated 46% of women and 42% of men born around 1995 will have married, with considerably smaller increases anticipated in the subsequent decades.

Ireland’s annual marriage rate, at approximately 3.6 marriages per 1,000 inhabitants, is already around half of what it was in the 1970s and, according to the Institute, could decline further.

However, questions remain over the extent to which these changing patterns reflect personal preferences or circumstances beyond individuals’ control.

The report asks: “Is it the result of people not wanting to marry, or do they feel getting married is becoming an increasingly unrealistic, out-of-reach goal, or a bit of both?”

“The reasons behind the big fall in marriage rates need to be closely examined,” it adds.

Professor Patricia Casey, responding to the report, similarly drew attention to the possibility that economic circumstances may be influencing people’s decisions about marriage.

“What is happening is major and unprecedented. The previous assumption that parents could once safely make, namely that one day their children will marry, can no longer be made,” she said.

“The old milestones we could take for granted can no longer be taken for granted.”

The Institute expressed particular concern for individuals who aspire to married life but find themselves unable to realise that aspiration, alongside the broader demographic implications of fewer people marrying.

“Whether people are delaying getting married out of choice or because of economic circumstances, or both, the fact remains that Ireland’s marriage rate is plunging,” Professor Casey commented.

She also highlighted that Ireland’s fertility rate currently stands at 1.5 children per woman, considerably below the replacement level of 2.1 required to maintain a population in the long term without migration.

While many children are born out of wedlock, she argues that “marriage and birth rates tend to fall in tandem.”

An earlier paper published by the organisation this year, ‘Choice or Circumstance: Rising Childlessness in Ireland’, anticipates that about 25% of Generation Z could remain childless throughout their lives.

The changing landscape of marriage is not unique to Ireland, with similar projections recently published for England and Wales by the Centre for Social Justice, despite marriage being linked to greater family stability.

Describing the shift away from marriage as “extremely notable and socially transformative”, the Iona Institute warned that the proportion of people marrying could fall below 50% among subsequent generations in the absence of significant economic and societal changes.

Professor Casey warned that “Ireland is now entering totally uncharted waters” and called for a “serious, society-wide debate” about the developments, highlighting the need to better understand the factors shaping younger generations' prospects for marriage and parenthood.