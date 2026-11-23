Jeremy Tedesco, Senior Counsel and Senior Vice President of Global Free Speech at Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), testified before the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission during a hearing titled “Worldwide Persecution of Christians: Responding to New Challenges" on Wednesday 18 November 2026. (Photo: Alliance Defending Freedom)

A religious freedom lawyer has told a US congressional commission that European laws are increasingly being used to restrict Christian expression.

Jeremy Tedesco, senior counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), also warned that EU rules for online platforms could affect what churches and ministries are able to say in the US.

He issued the warning while giving evidence to the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, which was convened to examine where persecution of Christians is increasing and what the US can do to protect people’s freedom to practise their faith.

“The freedom to proclaim and practice the Christian faith is under attack in Europe,” Tedesco wrote in his statement to the commission.

Tedesco told the hearing, “Unfortunately, recent years have seen a proliferation of censorship enforcement proceedings by European states - most often pursuant to laws that use vague terms like ‘hate,’ ‘disinformation,’ ‘offense,’ and ‘insult,’ thereby granting government officials unbridled discretion to censor views they dislike.

“But pluralism does not mean keeping religious convictions out of public life or silencing one view among many.

"It reflects a shared belief that the answer to speech we reject is more speech, not censorship. It also reflects the belief that citizens may bring their whole selves, including their faith, into the public square. Yet in Europe, those freedoms face significant attacks."

Tedesco said that examples of "Europe’s growing state censorship of Christians abound, and they are both shocking and deeply disturbing".

He cited the conviction of Finnish MP Päivi Räsänen over the online publication of a booklet she wrote on marriage and sexuality in 2004.

In March, Finland’s Supreme Court found Räsänen, a former interior minister, guilty of agitation against a population group. It fined her €1,800 and ordered that the offending passages be removed from the online publication.

Speaking at a recent conference in Poland, Räsänen said the prosecution had had a “chilling effect” in Finland, with pastors and others fearing prosecution over past comments. She said people were free to challenge her views, but that “labelling opinions as crimes seriously restricts freedom of expression”.

Tedesco also cited cases involving silent prayer near abortion clinics in England. Army veteran Adam Smith-Connor was convicted in October 2024 of breaching a public spaces protection order after praying silently within a buffer zone around a Bournemouth abortion clinic. He was ordered to pay £9,000 in prosecution costs.

The commission also heard about Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, who was acquitted in an earlier case in Birmingham. She has pleaded not guilty to five fresh charges relating to silent prayer within a buffer zone around a Birmingham abortion clinic. Her trial is scheduled for January 2027.

Tedesco argued that the EU’s Digital Services Act could encourage technology companies to apply European content rules worldwide, affecting churches, ministries and individuals who use those platforms to reach audiences in the US.

In his written testimony, he raised similar concerns about the UK’s Online Safety Act, arguing that the threat of substantial fines could lead online platforms to apply British restrictions on speech to users in other countries.

ADF is supporting social media platform X in its challenge to a €120 million fine imposed by the European Commission in December 2025 under the Digital Services Act. The fine concerned transparency breaches involving the platform’s blue checkmarks, its advertising database and researchers’ access to public data. The US filed to intervene in support of X in September, according to ADF.

A report by the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe, also raised concerns about restrictions on prayer and evangelism under public order rules and abortion clinic buffer zone laws. It called on European governments to review legislation that could disproportionately restrict peaceful religious expression.