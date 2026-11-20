Christian apologist Wes Huff speaks with former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan on an episode of "The Shawn Ryan Show" that aired Feb. 12, 2026. (Photo: YouTube/Shawn Ryan Show)

Canadian-born Christian apologist Wes Huff issued a statement Thursday confessing that he sinned by extensively plagiarizing other scholars and asked his followers to pray for his family.

"I have plagiarized the work of others. This was wrong, and it was sinful," Huff wrote in a lengthy statement posted to X.

"Over the years, I allowed myself to develop justifications for my actions, minimizing their seriousness and, at times, even pushing them so far from my mind that I failed to reckon with what I had done. These patterns have affected far more of my work than I ever wanted to acknowledge," he continued.

The latest admission from Huff, who serves as vice president of Apologetics Canada, comes a week after he announced that he would be stepping back from public ministry as his organization conducts an investigation.

Huff was publicly accused earlier this month by Dan McClellan, a Mormon biblical scholar, of plagiarizing "significant portions of a paper he submitted as a part of the coursework for his master's degree."

In an hour-long YouTube video published Nov. 8, McClellan singled out "Christological Claims: A Textual Consideration of John's Gospel," a paper Huff posted to Academia.edu in 2016 while studying at Tyndale Seminary in Toronto. Though it didn't cite him, the paper showed extensive overlaps with "Jesus as ΘΕΟΣ: A Textual Examination," a 2010 paper by Brian J. Wright, senior pastor of Redeemer Community Church in Pensacola, Florida.

Further allegations that Huff blatantly plagiarized others have since emerged, including viral footage that showed him repeating someone else's sermon almost verbatim during his address at Liberty University's convocation last year.

In a video released last week and later deleted, Huff took responsibility for "poor and problematic work" in his past, but framed it as youthful indiscretion he had outgrown. In his most recent statement, Huff expressed remorse and acknowledged that his initial response to the allegations was dishonest.

"I do not want to simply move past this or treat it as something to be managed. I deeply regret my initial defensive and dishonest response to the accusations, and my involvement of others in that response. I want to face all of this truthfully, accept the consequences of my actions, and do what I can to make things right," he said.

Claiming his deepest goal was always "to tell people about Jesus, to share the gospel, and to help others discover the beauty and richness of the Bible and its history," Huff admitted that his dishonesty served to undermine that aim.

"One of the things that grieves me most is the reality that, through my own actions, I have undeniably brought reproach upon the very gospel I have spent so much of my life seeking to proclaim. The truth of the gospel is never served by dishonesty in the way we communicate it," he said.

Huff went on to personally apologize to those he plagiarized, as well as to the many people who had trusted him. He said that under the care of his church and elders, he is submitting himself to Apologetics Canada's review, as well as to any academic disciplinary process he will face.

Huff concluded by expressing his desire "to walk through this with genuine repentance before God, and with humility toward those I have wronged," and to show his repentance by changing his behaviour. He also urged prayer for his family, which suffered a medical emergency involving his 3-year-old daughter last week as the plagiarism allegations gained traction.

"My prayer is that God would use this painful season to confront what needs to change in me and to lead me toward genuine repentance. My soul feels grieved by this situation. My heart is heavy. And my guilt at times has felt like it will swallow me whole. I am grateful for those who can still find it in their hearts to pray for me and my family," he added.

Apologetics Canada issued a statement Thursday noting it is working with a third-party consulting firm to provide oversight during the review and has also contracted an independent plagiarism expert to assess the work under review.

© The Christian Post