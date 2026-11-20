(Photo: Rockstar Games)

Intercessors for Britain has accused schools of encouraging children to play Grand Theft Auto VI after reports that some offered prizes to deter pupils from skipping lessons on the 18-rated game's release day.

The BBC reports that Belfast Boys’ Model School offered pupils who attended on Thursday and Friday the chance to win one of two £70 PlayStation or Xbox gift cards.

The school said in a newsletter that playing Grand Theft Auto could wait until the weekend, while reminding parents that the game was not suitable for under-18s.

The school's principal Mary Montgomery told the BBC that the vouchers were the pupils’ idea and that she had turned down their initial suggestion of offering the game itself as a prize because of its 18 age rating.

Intercessors for Britain described the approach as hypocritical and "disgusting".

"It is beyond astonishing that schools with good reputations for academic excellence and developed child protection procedures can simultaneously encourage the impressionable children in their care to spend hours and hours at home playing a game brimming with the persistent opportunity to virtually interact with full-frontal nudity, perverted sex acts, drug-taking, guns, violence, physical injury, foul language, mental illness, all manner of debauchery and illegality, and more," the group said.

It continued, "Schools should be desperately warning children and parents against the lifelong damage done by playing this game. Instead, they obsess over what children want, school attendance, and academic results.

"That any such school can boast pastoral concern for their students' mental and emotional wellbeing is a disgrace. Lord have mercy on us, and please raise up a backlash that exposes this evil and protects some poor children."

Other schools were offering prizes this week, too, for school attendance over skipping class for what has been dubbed 'GTA flu'. The term dates back to 2013, when the release of Grand Theft Auto V coincided with a rise in people calling in sick.

In Bishop Auckland, St John’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College offered pupils who attended on Thursday the chance to win a £65 Amazon voucher. In a Facebook post, the school told pupils: "We know many of our students will be counting down the days until the highly anticipated release of the GTA video game on Thursday.

"But before you start your next mission, there’s one objective left to complete: Attend school on Thursday!"

Sandon School in Chelmsford offered raffle prizes including £10 Amazon vouchers, free Christmas dinners, and a pass to skip the lunch queue for the rest of the year, while the Ramsey Academy in Halstead offered pupils sweets and extra house points for turning up, The Independent reported.

Responding to reports of schools offering incentives, theologian Anthony Bradley wrote on X: "My question: where are the parents?"

Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto VI worldwide on 19 November for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S, 13 years after the previous main installment. The game returns to Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, and follows Jason and Lucia as they become caught up in a criminal conspiracy.

The game carries a PEGI 18 rating and Rockstar’s own content warnings include intense violence, nudity, strong sexual content, strong language, and drug and alcohol use.