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Christian legal expert Lois McLatchie Miller has warned that the government’s decision to pardon women prosecuted, investigated or cautioned over an illegal abortion will incentivise women to “take immense medical risks”.

Writing for The Telegraph, Miller noted that on the face of it the government decision was largely symbolic as women are virtually never punished for illegal abortions. Just three women have been convicted of an illegal abortion in Britain since 1861.

Currently abortion is legal up to 24 weeks into a pregnancy, however abortion beyond this point is still legal if the mother’s life is at risk or if the baby has a disability. Pro-life campaigners often note that this arrangement is quite permissive by European standards, where many countries have a 12-week limit.

There have been some cases of women ending their own pregnancies beyond 24 weeks. Miller pointed to the case of Sarah Catt, who in 2012 ingested a drug to terminate her pregnancy just days before the baby was due to be born.

Catt was sentenced to eight years in prison, although this was later reduced to three and a half by the Court of Appeal.

“Now Catt will be pardoned, as if no crime was ever committed against that baby who was robbed of the chance to grow up," Miller wrote.

By removing legal sanctions from women who make such decisions, the government is putting women at risk, Miller argued.

“[Decriminalisation] doesn’t just threaten a baby’s life, but will invite women to take immense medical risks by illegally obtaining abortion pills, and self-performing abortions in their own bathrooms," she said.

Miller also echoed the concerns of pro-life campaigners about the “pills-by-post” scheme, which allows women to procure abortion drugs without the need for an in-person consultation.

Campaigners note that the scheme has been used to conduct abortions beyond the legal limit and in one case a man was sent to jail after procuring abortion pills and clandestinely giving them to his pregnant girlfriend. She miscarried the baby that she wished to have and was subsequently left infertile.

Miller argued, “A society’s compassion should be measured by what it is willing to prevent, as well as what it is willing to forgive.

"Our government has chosen to make the conduct of women like Sarah Catt not only forgivable, but implied as morally acceptable to women in the future.

"The threat that this poses to women’s safety, to babies’ lives, and to our societal moral fabric, should deeply trouble us.”