Ajak Mabior was beaten to death in Jonglei, South Sudan. (Photo: International Christian Concern)

An 18-year-old Christian woman was beaten to death in South Sudan earlier this month for refusing to enter into a forced marriage with an older Muslim man. The killing was allegedly carried out by the victim’s brother and cousin.

According to International Christian Concern (ICC), Ajak Mabior was killed after trying to escape the marriage that had been arranged by her family. Although her brother and cousin were arrested in the days following her death, they were later released without charge following intervention from other family members.

The family claimed that the suspects had no case to answer as they were relatives of the victim.

One local pastor told ICC that Mabior’s case is sadly far from unique and that many young Christian women face marriages that violate their faith.

“When a young girl is killed for refusing a forced marriage, and the killers walk free because they are family, the message is clear: Tradition is stronger than the law, and stronger than the value of a life … Many of our Christian daughters live under this same shadow," he said.

He added, “The church teaches that every life is precious because it is created in the image of God … Yet when a Christian girl refuses a marriage that would bind her against her will, she can be treated as a traitor to the community. We have buried too many who paid that price.”

According to ICC the suspects in the Mabior case were released without the permission of Jonglei State Caretaker Commissioner, increasing concerns that vulnerable Christian girls cannot rely on the state authorities for protection.

The local pastor said, “We preach freedom in Christ, but our young people still live in fear of the consequences of that freedom … If the police and local authorities remain quiet, the church becomes the only place left where these girls and boys can find a voice. We need courage to speak, and we need the wider Body of Christ to stand with us.”