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Some local pastors in France are warning of a hostile spiritual atmosphere and rising violence against the dwindling number of Christians in the country, which continues to descend into political unrest amid ongoing protests.

A new report from CBN highlighted the stories of what some French Christians are experiencing as Islam increasingly dominates the culture in parts of the country.

Pastor Dorothée Rajiah, who leads Paris Christian Centre in a heavily Muslim part of the French capital, told the outlet that when they informed authorities of their intention to display a cross on their building, they "asked us to have extra security, and to have bulletproof windows."

Government figures and watchdog reports, including data highlighted by the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe (OIDAC Europe), indicate an average of approximately 840 to 1,000 anti-Christian incidents or hate crimes are now being recorded in France annually - with significant increases in physical assaults against individuals and arson attacks on churches.

The 843 anti-Christian incidents reported by the French government in 2025 marked a 9% increase compared to the previous year, according to OIDAC Europe. Offenses against individuals increased by 70% in a single year, with disruptions of worship services and direct threats against worshippers skyrocketing by 86%.

France is the epicenter of anti-Christian attacks in Europe, though OIDAC Europe has observed that government-recorded incidents are increasing throughout the continent. There were 2,465 anti-Christian hate crimes and incidents documented across Europe in 2025, including at least 395 attacks on individuals, which marked a 44% increase from 2024. After France, anti-Christian incidents overall were most prevalent in the U.K., Germany, Spain and Austria.

Pastor Tim Knickerbocker, who has pastored in Limoges, France, for 55 years, characterized the spiritual atmosphere there as "like a coldness." He implied the state of the Christian church is healthier in countries where it is being actively persecuted.

"The whole society is cold in the sense of legislation. We're free to do lots of things you can't even do in the USA, but we feel like under a cloud," Knickerbocker told CBN. "So Evangelicals in France, all variations together, are about 0.6% of the population... And by the same criteria, they estimate that 5% of communist China is Christian. So we're nine times less Christians per capita in France than in communist China."

Knickerbocker's city of Limoges made international headlines last month when its 19th-century town hall was torched during violent protests that roiled cities throughout the country. Protesters have continued taking to the streets for the fifth weekend in a row.

The Council on Foreign Relations and others have claimed the protests are driven by economic grievances, though others have discerned a deeper spiritual unrest in what was once the heart of Christendom. Some have pinpointed Muslim immigration to France as a key factor, though others have suggested that many native-born French are being radicalized online.

Conservative and Christian figures, such as Federalist CEO Sean Davis and commentator Mark Steyn, framed the riots last month as the crisis of a post-Christian, secularized Europe weakened by mass immigration and plummeting birth rates.

"Nations which abandon God find themselves abandoned by God and overrun by demonic hordes. This is the story of all history and it will continue until there is no more history," Davis wrote on Oct. 18 in response to a rioter desecrating a famous Joan of Arc statue in Paris. Another Joan of Arc statue in Toulouse was defaced when rioters adorned the patroness saint of France with a makeshift hijab and a Palestinian flag.

"It is also the story of America's future if America does not repent, beg Christ's forgiveness, and change its ways," Davis said.

Steyn, a Canadian-born author who has been warning of the Western world's demographic crisis for decades, described the unrest in France as "the same old same old, albeit accelerating toward the final civilizational dénouement."

Some have also pointed out that amid apparent societal breakdown, groups of young French Catholics have organized prayer vigils, such as a gathering of more than 200 youth in prayer before the Blessed Sacrament in September to intercede for peace and national healing. Pope Leo XIV drew hundreds of thousands during his Apostolic Journey to France in September, including an 800,000-person outdoor Mass in Paris and another with 150,000 people in Lourdes, according to CBS News.

© The Christian Post