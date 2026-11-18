CCTV footage of the moments before the attack. (Photo: X)

Three men have been sentenced to death by hanging in Jordan for a mass shooting that killed nine people at a funeral in a Greek Orthodox church last month.

Jordan’s Armed Forces announced the sentences on Sunday in a statement. The men were found guilty of terrorism, conspiring to commit terrorist acts, possessing weapons and promoting a terrorist organization’s ideas.

Two of the defendants are Jordanian brothers, and the third is their brother-in-law, according to AFP. Their names have not been made public.

The shooting took place on Oct. 23 at St. George’s Church in Hmoud village in Karak governorate. Thirty-four people were wounded, along with the nine killed.

Closed-circuit television footage from that day showed three armed men walking up to the church and shooting at it, BBC notes. Another video showed the dead and injured lying on the ground as chaos broke out at the site.

A witness told the television channel Al-Mamlaka that more than 150 people were inside and around the church building when the shooting began, CNN reported at the time.

In security camera footage that circulated on social media, three gunmen fired weapons in the street and then headed for the church.

A public security official told a news conference that the attack was a terrorist act aimed at Christians attending the funeral. Why the attackers picked that church remains unclear.

A religious rights activist, whose name was withheld, wrote in messages to other activists that video pointed to Islamic extremists as the attackers and that local Christians said the gunmen were young Muslims.

After the shooting, the three men escaped. Security forces found them three days later in an abandoned house in the same governorate, which is south of Amman, the capital.

The men refused to give themselves up and fired at the officers, who shot back and wounded all three, Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said at the time. None of the security personnel was injured.

Soon after the attack, King Abdullah II of Jordan wrote on the social media platform X that the attack “will be met with the harshest retaliation.” Those who believed their bullets could divide Jordanians “have no chance in the face of our unity,” he added.

In another post, the king vowed that Jordan would “strike with an iron fist against anyone who oversteps against this country.” He later praised the security forces for pursuing the suspects “to the very end.”

The week after the church attack, Jordan carried out strikes in Syria in retaliation, hitting targets its military called terrorist organizations. Health officials in Syria told state media the Jordanian strike, which hit a village in Daraa province in southern Syria, killed five people, including an elderly man, women and children.

Jordan said its fighter jets killed and wounded several terrorists but gave no other details. The two governments gave conflicting accounts of whether Syria knew of the strikes beforehand. Jordan said it had coordinated them with the Syrian government, while Syria said it received no advance notice.

Karak has a large Christian community in a kingdom where most people are Muslim. Christians account for 2% to 3% of Jordan’s population, while the town where the attack happened has long had a Christian majority.

Attacks on Christians have been rare in Jordan. In 2008, a Lebanese Christian choir came under attack in Amman, and officials foiled a planned attack that year on a Christian cemetery and church buildings, the news site Al-Monitor reported. In 2009, officials thwarted a plan to set off a bomb at a Roman Catholic church.

Jordan has also suffered other major attacks. In November 2005, suicide bombers struck three hotels in Amman, killing at least 57 people. In November 2015, a Jordanian officer killed five people, two of them Americans, at a police training center near Amman.

Seven Jordanian security personnel were reportedly killed at a border post in June 2016 by suspected Islamic State militants. In November 2016, a Jordanian guard killed three soldiers from U.S. special forces at the King Faisal Air Base, and gunmen killed 14 people in Karak the following month, including security personnel and civilians.

© The Christian Post