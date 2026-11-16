Christian apologist Wes Huff speaks with former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan on an episode of "The Shawn Ryan Show" that aired Feb. 12, 2026. (Photo: YouTube/Shawn Ryan Show)

Popular Christian apologist Wes Huff addressed accusations of plagiarism against him Friday and noted that his affiliated ministry is conducting a review. Huff also took down his website and removed videos from his YouTube channel.

Huff, who serves as vice president of Apologetics Canada, was accused on Nov. 8 by Mormon biblical scholar Dan McClellan, who posted an hour-long YouTube video alleging that Huff "plagiarized significant portions of a paper he submitted as a part of the course work for his master's degree."

McClellan pinpointed "Christological Claims: A Textual Consideration of John's Gospel," a paper Huff posted to Academia.edu in 2016 while studying at Tyndale Seminary in Toronto. McClellan’s comparison appeared to show extensive overlaps in argument structure, wording, quotations, sources, bibliographic details and errors with a 2010 paper, “Jesus as ΘΕΟΣ: A Textual Examination,” by Brian J. Wright, senior pastor of Redeemer Community Church in Pensacola, Florida. Huff did not cite Wright in the paper.

Further claims followed against other student papers Huff wrote involving unattributed or poorly attributed material from other scholars. Stephen C. Carlson, an associate professor at Australian Catholic University in Melbourne, Australia, posted screenshots alleging that Huff had plagiarized portions of his own work. Others raised similar concerns about infographics on his website.

Huff, whose family is currently dealing with a medical emergency involving his 3-year-old daughter, responded to the allegations in a Friday afternoon X post.

"I take the concerns about plagiarism in my written work seriously. Honesty and integrity matter deeply to me, and not correctly crediting others' work, in any setting, falls short of those standards," Huff wrote.

"I'm committed to full accountability and am walking closely through this with my pastor, church elder board, and the Apologetics Canada Board of Directors. Right now, my family's priority is caring for our young daughter as she recovers at home following her recent hospitalization. I'm very grateful for the support and prayers we've received."

He added, "I will be stepping back from further public comment while the Apologetics Canada Board conducts its thorough review."

Apologetics Canada also issued a statement Friday noting they were "aware of the concerns raised regarding plagiarism in some of Wes Huff's written work."

"We are committed to truth, the highest level of integrity, and loving God and people. Our Board is reviewing the matter carefully. We will share an update once the review is complete," the ministry said in an X post.

Huff had earlier addressed the allegations in a YouTube video that was later deleted, but archived by Protestia. He took blame for "poor and problematic work" in his past, calling some of it badly written with "troublesome" citation and attribution.

"Let me be totally upfront in this scenario. If you want to cancel Wes Huff from 2016 or maybe even 2017 and 2018, I do too. I was not a good writer. I was not a good academic. I was just trying to find my legs as to where I fit in the whole world of scholarship," Huff said in the video.



"Let me be totally upfront and take responsibility for that, for what I think is bad. This paper, in fact, all of the papers I put on Academia.edu almost a decade ago are bad. Their use of citation and attribution is problematic. They're not well written. They're all pretty bad.”

Huff noted that he had used Academia.edu a decade ago like a Dropbox for his drafts and notes, claiming some were unfinished and never formally submitted. He said he had personally apologized to Wright, the other scholar he was accused of plagiarizing, who appeared in the video and subsequently told The Blaze that he believes "in extending grace and forgiveness, recognizing that forgiveness does not excuse wrongdoing or eliminate accountability."

In the since-deleted video, Huff also expressed appreciation for McClellan's "pursuit of truth and accountability," but noted "the way his interactions have come across have made me wonder about his agenda."

"I have no idea why Dan has taken it upon himself to make such a focus on me and I won't pretend to pronounce upon his motives," he added.

In another response video McClellan posted Friday, he accused Huff of being a "serial spreader of misinformation" and accused him of "dirty-deleting" his content. McClellan also acknowledged the family’s medical emergency and apologized for the timing of his allegations.

"I explained in detail that I don't harbor any ill will towards Wes & sincerely hope he & his family are happy & successful, but the notion that Christians you like should be exempt from accountability for gross misconduct within the academic systems they benefit from is asinine," McClellan wrote in an X post after Huff's most recent statement Friday.

Reactions to the controversy varied on social media, with some urging against defending Huff and others suggesting it was a "pile-on" emerging out of envy toward Huff's meteoric rise to fame since appearing on "The Joe Rogan Experience" in 2025. Huff's YouTube channel has more than 1 million subscribers and approximately 85 million views.

Pastor Josh Howerton, who leads Lakepointe Church in Rockwall, Texas, defended Huff's character and warned that accusations are sometimes leveled against influential Christian figures in an attempt to undermine the effectiveness of their ministry.

"I don't know anything about academia-world, so I reserve any comments there," Howerton wrote in an X post on Friday.

"But, heads up for people watching the [Huff] (who is UNIFORMLY attested to as a loving, good, and humble man of integrity by those who know him) thing: A HUGE number of 'plagiarism' accusations about verbal Christian content are levied by people with deeply ulterior motives who hate (theologically) conservative Christianity, operating under a Marxist 'show me the man, and I will find you the crime' mentality," he continued.

"Their strategy is, 'Deconstruct the Faith by problematizing the people who teach the Faith,'" added Howerton, who has pushed back against plagiarism accusations himself in recent years.

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