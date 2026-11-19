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Today is International Men’s Day! To mark this special day, here are 5 prayers I would like to dedicate to all the men in our lives - sons, fathers, brothers, cousins, husbands, fiancés, friends, mentors, leaders, and every man who has touched our lives in one way or another.

1. A prayer to remember your identity and worth in God

Above all else, I pray that you always remember that you have been created in the image of God (Genesis 1:27). This truth should shape how you view yourself, what you believe defines your worth, and how you see and treat others.

You are dearly loved, seen, known and valued by God (1 John 3:1; Psalm 139:1-3; Luke 12:6-7). Your worth does not come from your status, achievements, wealth, possessions, appearance, or the opinions and expectations of others. It comes from the One who created you in His image and loves you unconditionally (Romans 5:8; Jeremiah 31:3).

May you never feel the need to prove your worth to the world or measure yourself against society’s expectations of what it means to be a man. Your masculinity is not defined by how much money you earn, how physically strong you are, how much power you possess or how emotionally tough you appear.

Instead, may you find your identity, confidence and security in Christ, remembering that your value lies not in what you have or what you can offer, but in Whose you are (Colossians 2:9-10; Proverbs 3:26; 1 Corinthians 6:19-20; Isaiah 43:1).

2. A prayer for Christlike leadership and humility

I pray that you realise that true leadership is demonstrated in Jesus’ example of servant leadership. With great power comes great responsibility, and Jesus showed us what it means to exercise authority with humility, love and compassion.

He did not lord His authority or power over others. Instead, He used it to serve (John 13:3-5; Mark 10:45; Philippians 2:6-8). He protected (John 10:11). He loved (John 13:1). He sacrificed (Ephesians 5:2).

Jesus is the perfect example of what true manhood looks like. He was strong, yet gentle; courageous, yet humble; compassionate, yet unwavering in truth (Matthew 11:29; John 1:14). He was not afraid to weep or express His emotions (John 11:35; Luke 19:41). He defended the vulnerable, showed mercy to the broken and ultimately laid down His life for others (Mark 10:14; John 8:10-11; John 15:13).

May you follow His example in every position of responsibility or influence you hold, whether in your family, workplace, church or community (1 Peter 2:21; Philippians 2:5). May you never see leadership as an opportunity to dominate others, but as a responsibility to love, serve, encourage and uplift them (1 Peter 5:2-3; Ephesians 5:25; 1 Thessalonians 5:11).

And may you always remember that true strength is not found in pride, aggression or control, but in humility, gentleness, selflessness and sacrificial love.

3. A prayer for holiness, self-control and spiritual growth

I pray that you always remember that your body is the temple of God, where the Holy Spirit dwells (1 Corinthians 6:19). You have been bought at a price, through the precious blood of Jesus Christ (1 Corinthians 6:20). So, live your life with this truth at the centre.

Fill yourself more with spiritual things, remembering that man does not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God (Matthew 4:4).

Practise self-control and pursue holiness, choosing to live by the Spirit rather than gratifying the desires of the flesh (2 Timothy 1:7; Galatians 5:16; Romans 8:5-6). Guard your heart and mind and be intentional about the things you allow to influence your thoughts, words and actions (Proverbs 4:23; Philippians 4:8).

In a world that often celebrates self-indulgence, sexual conquest and the pursuit of temporary pleasures, may you have the courage to live differently, remembering that true freedom is not found in giving in to every desire, but in living according to God’s truth (John 8:31-32; Galatians 5:1, 13).

Above all, seek God through His Word and prayer. May your relationship with Him continue to deepen, and may your life increasingly reflect the character of Christ (2 Peter 3:18; Romans 8:29).

4. A prayer for strength, peace, wisdom and trust in God

I pray that you always remember that God is the One ultimately in control (1 Corinthians 8:6 and Romans 11:36). You can rely on Him, surrender to Him and trust Him in every circumstance, even when life feels uncertain or things do not go according to plan (Proverbs 3:5-6).

You do not need to go through this life alone, nor do you have to carry every burden on your own shoulders (Matthew 11:28-30). You have a loving Abba Father (Romans 8:15) who cares for you, Jesus Christ, our greatest brother and friend (Hebrews 2:11; John 15:15), and the Holy Spirit, our ever-present Helper and Comforter (John 14:16-17; John 14:26).

May you never feel that you must always appear strong, have all the answers or hide your struggles. There is no shame in acknowledging your weaknesses, asking for help or leaning on others. Remember that God’s power is made perfect in weakness (2 Corinthians 12:9-10).

I pray that God grants you wisdom and discernment in every area of your life for He is the source of true wisdom (James 1:5; Proverbs 9:10). May He guide your decisions, direct your steps and help you distinguish between what the world celebrates and what is truly good and pleasing in His sight (Psalm 32:8; Romans 12:2).

May you have the courage to stand for what is right, the humility to acknowledge when you are wrong, the grace to forgive, and the wisdom to know when to speak and when to listen (Joshua 1:9; James 1:19; Colossians 3:13).

Whatever season of life you find yourself in, whether flourishing, struggling or facing uncertainty, may you find strength and peace in God’s presence, never losing sight of His love and faithfulness (Psalm 46:1; Lamentations 3:22-23). May your joy and fulfilment come not merely from what you accomplish, but from knowing Him, walking with Him and fulfilling His purpose for your life (Jeremiah 9:23-24; Ephesians 2:10).

5. A prayer of thanksgiving and blessing for the men who have shaped our lives

Finally, I want to say a prayer of thanksgiving for all the wonderful men who have made a difference in our lives, whether as fathers, brothers, husbands, friends, mentors, teachers, leaders or even strangers who have shown us kindness.

Thank you for the sacrifices you have made, the responsibilities you have carried, the encouragement you have given and the many ways, both big and small, that you have demonstrated love, kindness, faithfulness and care.

Some of your efforts may have gone unnoticed or unappreciated, but I pray that you always remember that God sees them all (Proverbs 15:3; Psalm 139:1-3). He sees the sacrifices no one knows about, the burdens you quietly carry, the times you have chosen to do what is right even when it was difficult, and the love you have shown without expecting anything in return. I pray that God rewards your faithfulness, continues to strengthen you, bless the work of your hands and provide for your needs.

May He surround you with people who genuinely love, support, encourage and appreciate you, who speak truth to you and help you grow in faith and character. May you, in turn, be that kind of person to others - a faithful friend (Proverbs 17:17), a loving family member (1 Timothy 5:8), a source of encouragement (1 Thessalonians 5:11) and a reflection of God’s grace (1 Peter 4:10).

And for those who have not received much love or encouragement themselves, I pray that you will experience the depth of God’s love and find genuine friendship, belonging and support among those around you.

May you never underestimate the difference your presence, words and actions can make in someone else’s life. Whether you realise it or not, you have the capacity to be a tremendous blessing to others.

Above all, may you continue to grow in the love and grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, becoming men after God’s own heart and reflecting His goodness wherever you go (2 Peter 3:18; Acts 13:22).

Final thoughts

Dear reader, if you are a woman, consider sharing these prayers with the men in your life to bless them and show your appreciation of them. And if you are a man, I hope you hold on to these prayers, reflect on them and continue to pray them over your own life.

Finally, to all the men out there, you are loved, valued and appreciated, both by God and by those whose lives you have touched. Your life matters, and so does your physical, emotional and spiritual wellbeing. Never forget that.

Happy International Men’s Day!