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Right To Life has called upon the Austrian government to conduct an “urgent review” of its assisted suicide law following figures that show the number of such deaths has more than tripled in three years, with one recent high profile case being a 22-year-old man with chronic fatigue.

Figures from Austria show that in the last three years there has been a 267 per cent increase in assisted suicide, with a 77 per cent increase being seen from 2024 to 2025.

Austria has some of the most liberal assisted suicide laws in the world and even permits the practice on grounds of mental illness alone, something even Canada refuses.

One of those who decided to end their life under the controversial programme was 22-year-old Samuel Prinz-Reiterer, who developed chronic fatigue syndrome following a Covid infection. Prinz-Reiterer said his condition had left him bed-bound in the dark the whole day due to his exhaustion and inability to tolerate light.

He underwent assisted suicide on 30 January - his 22nd birthday.

Alisdair Hungerford-Morgan, Chief Executive of Right To Life, said Prinz-Reiterer’s case was a “tragic” one and that the young man clearly needed additional support to help him live rather than help him end it all.

Commenting on the overall assisted suicide figures, Hungerford-Morgan said it was “deeply alarming that in just three years, assisted suicide deaths have increased in Austria by 267%".

"Almost a third of all women's suicide deaths are now from assisted suicide, compared with less than one in ten for men," he said.

Mr Hungerford-Morgan called on the Austrian health minister to commission an urgent independent inquiry into the current assisted suicide regime to “establish why deaths have risen so quickly and whether the law’s safeguards are protecting vulnerable people in practice”.

He expressed concerns that drugs used for assisted suicide are not always accounted for and can find their way to the general populace. He noted that there had already been cases in Australia of people ending their lives after obtaining such drugs.