The Salvation Army and Hope Together are preparing a major Christmas outreach across north-west England and the Isle of Man, with plans to distribute 6,000 copies of Luke’s Gospel and encourage people to explore the Christian message behind the charity’s work.

The campaign will involve 54 Salvation Army churches stretching from Crewe to Carlisle, alongside its wider network of community services, including homeless shelters, prisons, charity shops, schools and other outreach programmes.

The initiative seeks to create opportunities for conversations about Christianity during the festive season, while strengthening connections between local communities and churches.

The Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army’s North West and Isle of Man Division, Major Ian Mountford, hopes the campaign will encourage churches to be more deliberate in communicating the spiritual motivation behind their charitable activities.

He emphasised the importance of taking opportunities during the busy Christmas period to share the Christian message and “to talk about the reason we’re doing what we’re doing”.

Rather than distributing copies of Scripture alone, participating churches will include personalised invitations directing recipients towards further opportunities to engage with Christianity. Before distribution begins, volunteers and ministry teams will also pray over the books.

Each Gospel will feature a specially designed sticker containing information about a nearby church, together with suggestions for activities such as Christmas services, Alpha courses and Bible study programmes beginning in the upcoming year.

A QR code will also provide additional ways for recipients to connect with local congregations and access ‘The Chosen’ TV series about the life and ministry of Jesus Christ.

The approach is intended to ensure that those receiving the Gospels have an accessible way to continue exploring Christianity beyond their initial encounter with the charity.

Mountford believes that handing out physical copies of Scripture can encourage engagement with the Bible, especially among young people, some of whom are turning to printed books over apps.

He has had positive experiences distributing Scripture in Chelmsford, where he has seen a lasting impact on local people who received a copy of Scripture.

Organisers also hope the collective effort will foster a sense of shared purpose among congregations and ministry workers across the region.

The books will be made available across a variety of settings, including chaplaincy services supporting prisoners, people experiencing homelessness, and survivors of human trafficking.

The campaign forms part of The Salvation Army’s wider Christmas activities, which are seeking to address the growing pressures facing vulnerable individuals and families.

In a separate announcement on November 2, The Salvation Army launched an appeal for public support to help people experiencing poverty, homelessness and social isolation during the festive period.

Its annual Christmas Present Appeal is asking for donations of new toys for children whose families may be unable to afford presents.

According to the charity, more than 74,000 Christmas gifts were distributed through its churches and centres across the UK last year.

Salvation Army centres also provide food parcels, festive meals and companionship for people struggling financially or experiencing loneliness.

More than 5,100 meals were served during last year’s Christmas activities.

Major Kerry Coke of The Salvation Army stressed that the charity’s services remain especially important as households continue to face financial pressures.

She said: “Right now, people are feeling under pressure like never before.

“Salvation Army churches and community centres are offering warmth, welcome, hope and practical support to the people who need it most.

“Whether providing a hot meal on a cold night to people who are forced to sleep rough, or gifts for children who would otherwise go without, we are here to make sure no one has to struggle alone.”