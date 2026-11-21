(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Pro-life organisation Right To Life UK has called for an independent inquiry into Hawaii’s assisted suicide system after official figures showed a record number of deaths.

The Hawaii Department of Health's annual report, submitted to the state legislature in May, recorded 59 deaths after patients took prescribed life-ending medication in 2025, up 55.3% from 38 the previous year.

It was the highest annual figure since Hawaii’s assisted suicide law took effect in 2019, when 15 deaths were recorded. The figure rose by 293% between 2019 and 2025.

Right To Life UK, which campaigns against assisted suicide and euthanasia, has called for Hawaii Governor Josh Green to commission an urgent independent inquiry into whether existing safeguards are protecting vulnerable patients.

Under Hawaii’s Our Care, Our Choice Act, adult Hawaii residents with a terminal illness and a prognosis of six months or less can request medication to end their lives.

Patients must be able to make an informed decision and undergo assessments by three healthcare professionals, including one who evaluates their mental capacity. They must take the medication themselves.

The report shows that 93 eligible patients received prescriptions in 2025 and that 74 eligible patients were known to have died during the year. Of those who died, 59 had taken the prescribed medication.

Between 2019 and 2025, 454 prescriptions were issued and 254 assisted suicide deaths were recorded.

Cancer was the most common underlying illness among the 59 people who died after taking the medication in 2025, accounting for 40 of those deaths. Other conditions included heart disease, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders.

Those who died after taking the medication ranged in age from 35 to 99. Of the 74 patients known to have died, 67 were enrolled in hospice or a similar palliative care programme.

Using provisional figures for all deaths among Hawaii residents, Right To Life UK calculated that recorded assisted suicide deaths accounted for about 0.46% of deaths in 2025, or around one in 215.

The charity said this exceeded the corresponding shares in the seventh full calendar year under each state’s law. Assisted suicide accounted for about 0.33% of deaths in California in 2023 and 0.12% in Oregon in 2004.

Hawaii’s Department of Health acknowledged in its report that some deaths following the use of prescribed life-ending medication go undocumented.

The charity warned that these gaps in reporting could make it difficult to establish the total number of assisted suicide deaths or determine whether legal safeguards had been followed.

The department’s report covering 2021, published in July 2022, recorded one complication in which a patient took approximately 12 hours to die after taking the medication.

Dr Gregory Jackson, head of research at Right To Life UK, questioned why Hawaii’s Department of Health does not publish complication figures, unlike Oregon and California.

“Clear complications like the death that took approximately twelve hours should be a source of concern for supporters and opponents of assisted suicide alike,” he said.

“This creates a lack of transparency where serious complications could remain hidden,” he added.

The charity also pointed to a police investigation into the death of an 88-year-old woman in Honolulu in October 2024 after she was prescribed assisted suicide medication.

Honolulu police alleged that the woman’s doctor helped administer the medication, which the law requires patients to take themselves. Investigators said the woman began choking and signalled for the doctor to stop, but alleged that he continued administering the medication.

The medical examiner classified the death as a homicide, and Honolulu police investigated it as a suspected murder. No arrests had been made when the investigation was publicly reported in January 2025.

Right To Life UK said: “Given the admitted gaps in Hawaii’s monitoring of assisted suicide, questions must be asked about whether any similar incidents have happened and have simply gone undetected.”

Jackson warned that without effective data collection, “there is a real risk that this kind of thing will happen again, or even has already happened, but we simply do not know about it.”

The charity also raised concerns that only three of the 17 practitioners who carried out mental capacity assessments in 2025 were psychiatrists. The others were seven licensed clinical social workers, five psychologists, one licensed marriage and family therapist and one advanced practice registered nurse.

The Department of Health has recommended removing the legal requirement to publish the number of known assisted suicide deaths per 5,000 deaths in Hawaii. It described the measure as “unnecessary”, saying the rate was arbitrary and that some deaths involving the medication went undocumented.

Right To Life UK said more comprehensive reporting was needed to establish how often complications occur and whether safeguards are being followed.

Alisdair Hungerford-Morgan, chief executive of Right To Life UK, said: “Governor Josh Green must commission an urgent independent inquiry into Hawaii’s assisted suicide system, including making urgent changes to ensure all deaths and complications are properly documented and reported on, along with investigating whether claimed safeguards in current legislation are protecting vulnerable people in practice.”

Referring to Hawaii’s figures compared with those of other US states at the same stage, he added: “This makes it more urgent to understand what is driving this and whether people are protected as use grows.”

On the death of the 88-year-old woman, he said: “This case reveals how under the law it is very difficult to verify whether the person self-administers the assisted suicide drugs.”

He continued: “An independent inquiry must identify how fundamental changes to the law’s safeguards can be built into the system to prevent this.”

“An inquiry should establish the full number of deaths, publish the information it holds about complications and examine how suspected unlawful deaths are identified.”

“People nearing the end of their lives deserve protection and the best possible care, not a pathway to suicide.”