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Christian legal advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) has urged believers to pray or an end to the abduction and forced marriage of Christian girls in Pakistan.

Every year it is estimated that around 1,000 girls in Pakistan are kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam and married, often to a much older man. The victims are typically from Pakistan’s Christian and Hindu minority communities.

Compounding the issue is a judicial system and religious culture that often sides with the perpetrators rather than the victims.

Tehmina Arora, ADF’s Director of Advocacy for Asia, said that in some cases girls were threatened with acid if they did not apply their thumbprints to documents confirming conversion and marriage.

Such documents are later used in court to show that the conversion and subsequent marriage were entirely voluntary. Violence and the threat of violence is further used to intimidate victims into testifying in court that their actions were voluntary.

Even if a victim is able to somehow escape her captors, a court can still send her back thanks to the documentation for her conversion and marriage. Even where this does not happen, and the girl can make her way back to her family, she may still face stigma for the sexual abuse suffered, and she and her family may still receive threats from her “husband”.

Arora said that while on paper Pakistan stands up for human rights, “in practice, the justice system too often fails the girls they [the human rights treaties] were written for.”

Despite the apparently bleak situation, Arora said that progress is being made on the issue, albeit slowly.

In April Punjab province passed a law setting the minimum age of marriage at 18 and said the interests of the child should be the legal priority.

“Courts are also beginning to take a second look at cases they once closed,” Arora said,

“But this much-needed reform has met some powerful resistance. When Pakistan’s National Assembly passed a bill in May 2025 to curb child marriage in the Islamabad Capital Territory, the Council of Islamic Ideology strongly opposed it.”

Arora also warned that while the passing of such laws was to be welcomed, the situation would only improve if the police and the courts enforced them.