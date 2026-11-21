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Parents, friendships and personal beliefs can help explain why some young people stay involved in faith communities, according to research by the Springtide Research Institute.

The report, Parents, Peers, & Personal Belief: A Framework for Young People’s Religious Involvement, examines what encourages teenagers and young adults to keep taking part in religious and spiritual organisations as they gain independence.

The wider study ran from November 2024 to April 2025 and drew on in-depth interviews with 51 young people and a survey of 2,977 US residents aged 13 to 25. Alchemer, an online panel provider, conducted the survey in March and April 2025. Recruitment was guided by quotas for age, gender, geographical region and race or ethnicity.

The study forms part of Springtide’s wider research into young people’s involvement in organisations and was supported in part by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.

Springtide found that 60% of young people in the study still identified with the religious tradition in which they were raised. In interviews, young people often described how parents and grandparents introduced them to religion by taking them to services, discussing faith at home or practising it in everyday life.

Some interviewees associated their religious upbringing with positive experiences, including spending time with grandparents, taking part in church activities and developing values that continued to shape their lives.

“My mom would read the Bible to us every night before bed and in the mornings, so it was very much a part of our lives,” a 24-year-old evangelical Protestant woman recalled.

Several young people said they had attended services or taken part in religious ceremonies without fully understanding or sharing the beliefs behind them. Others suggested that being required to attend church as children could make them less inclined to go once they could decide for themselves.

One 18-year-old from a Christian family, who identified as an atheist, said she had wanted to believe in God but had struggled to make sense of the idea.

“There was just one day where I just couldn’t really comprehend the concept of God,” she said. “And I tried to believe, but it just didn’t really click. I wish I did, but I can’t really fake it.”

Friendships helped make religious participation enjoyable and gave some young people a sense of belonging. Interviewees recalled making friends through youth groups, shared activities and Bible studies, with some of those friendships extending beyond weekly services.

A 22-year-old Protestant woman who grew up alongside other children at church said, “We had, like, a community of our own.”

A 16-year-old interviewee who identified as spiritual but not religious said she had felt more comfortable in a youth group led by people close to her own age.

“So, I think it felt a lot easier to connect with them because it felt like they were kind of at our stages in life as well,” she said. “And we were in the same age group, which I think is really important, especially for a youth group to feel like you’re not judged by an adult or that you just have other peers that are similar to you that you can connect with.”

Some interviewees felt isolated in congregations with few people their age or found it difficult to join established friendship groups.

“I feel like sometimes the [service] ends and then people immediately go into their group, which is like, there’s nothing wrong with that. It totally makes sense… But it’s been kind of hard to figure out how to get more involved and meet people,” a 24-year-old Protestant man said.

Differences in life circumstances could also make it harder to connect. One example was being unmarried in a Bible study where most other participants were married with children. Some interviewees said it was difficult to build lasting friendships when fellow worshippers frequently moved away.

Nearly half of survey respondents (47%) said religion was among the more important things in their lives or the most important thing. Interviewees described attending services to strengthen their relationship with God, grow spiritually or find guidance in everyday life. Others said prayer, Bible reading and regular worship helped them stay connected to their beliefs.

One 23-year-old said she continued attending church “to build my relationship with God.”

An 18-year-old Catholic woman said she had come to appreciate the meaning of Mass as she grew older.

“When I was little, I would just go to Mass and just go through the motions. I would never really think about what was actually happening or I would just go with my family. It was just part of my life, but it wasn’t really super significant to me in any way.

“And then I realized, like, ‘Wow, this is what this means, and this is why I do this.’ It was like, I’m doing this for me, not just because those around me are doing it.”

For others, taking on responsibilities strengthened their ties to their congregation. An 18-year-old Protestant woman said helping to look after younger children at church gave her a stronger sense of belonging.

“It was just more meaningful to me to have a reason to be there and step up and have a reason to do something,” she said.

A 21-year-old evangelical Protestant woman said her faith had shaped her career ambitions.

“From religion, I’ve learned about working to serve others,” she said. “That’s something that I’ve really internalized and that’s the reason I wanna pursue the careers that I’m looking to pursue - working to serve my neighbors, the community around me, [and] the less fortunate. I’d say that religion has definitely given and continues to give me purpose and drive throughout life.”