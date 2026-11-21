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A Christian ministry has launched a new resource aimed at supporting the victims of “non-contact sexual violence” in Iran.

The resource comes from Transform Iran, which exists to serve Iran through evangelism, discipleship, church planting, trauma care and humanitarian outreach.

Pearl of Persia, the ministry’s new trauma support programme, combines 26 online sessions with AI-assisted guidance.

Transform Iran says it is using AI because it can reach more people this way than it could through one-to-one counselling alone. The programme is designed to offer confidential support to people who might otherwise have nowhere to turn.

Launching the resource, Transform Iran cited a recent study in BMC Women’s Health which found that 74 per cent of married women in Iran experienced “non-contact sexual violence” (NCSV) and had not spoken of the experience.

The study says examples of NCSV include “being forced to view pornographic content, the perpetrator’s genital area, or explicit sexual behavior”.

“They may also experience verbal or behavioral sexual harassment, including receiving inappropriate sexual comments, unsolicited sexual messages or images, or being targeted by sexual gossip and rumors”.

Other examples include being forced to undress, or secretly being filmed or photographed and the footage or images being shared with others.

Pearl of Persia seeks to help people cope with a range of traumas, including those stemming from the war with Israel and the US, as well as the effects of economic uncertainty.

Transform Iran UK Director, Nigel Sussex, said, “The level of trauma among the Iranian people is horrendous. We hope this resource can be a step towards their freedom.

“There will be tens of millions of people who need help processing what they have endured. One charity cannot possibly reach everyone through one-on-one counselling, which is why we're launching this programme.

“It offers confidential, accessible support to people who might otherwise have nowhere to turn.”

Transform Iran’s CEO, Lana Silk emphasised that the aim of the resource is not to replace human counsellors, but to provide “foundational help” to people who would otherwise receive no support at all.

Silk said, “It offers a confidential, gentle first step for millions who have nowhere else to turn. It helps them understand that their responses to trauma are not signs of weakness or failure and guides them toward practical steps they can take safely.”