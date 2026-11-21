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In 2025, the number of young people aged 16 to 24 years, not in education, employment or training (NEETS), was 923,000. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), by March this year that number had risen to 981,000, or around 13%. Without action, the number is predicted to rise to 1.27 million by 2031.

In his much-anticipated review of youth worklessness, former Labour Secretary of State for Health Alan Milburn criticised Labour’s employment reforms, in particular, the crackdown on zero-hour employment contracts and rise in National Insurance payments for young workers, all of which he says are contributing to youth unemployment.

Major reforms are now planned, with Prime Minister Andy Burnham pledging a funded college place for every young person, but these will run alongside cuts to Personal Independence and Disability Benefits, so how effective any of these measures will be remains to be seen. But the deeper question perhaps is how we have got into this position in the first place?

Despite what AI might have us believe, as it prepares the ground for human redundancy, work is not merely meaningless drudgery that pays the bills, while allowing us to pursue the real purpose of life - pleasure! Rather, work is an essential part of our being and a privilege that allows us to develop and use our gifts, giving meaning, purpose, and achievement to life. To deny a child the chance to develop and use those gifts is, therefore, a denial of life at its core. Yet that is what seems to be happening. We are consigning young people to the scrap heap before they have had a chance to find their place and purpose in life.

It has long been said that we have a failing educational system, with white working-class children especially having some of the poorest educational outcomes in the country. It is a failure that begins at primary school and continues on into later life, hamstringing a young person’s chance of later getting work. Not all, but many of these ‘low-achieving’ children have special educational needs, which largely go unmet, meaning there is every possibility they will in the future leave school without even the basic skills of reading and writing, and unable to do simple sums. Which means that, from day 1, they are being set on a path to failure and deprived of the right to reach their full potential. Many will never recover.

But that’s only the beginning of the problem. Today, at any one time, around 1 in 5 children have a diagnosable mental illness or suffer from behavioural problems – which sets a pattern for problems that, without proper help, may persist for the rest of their lives. On top of that, 5% of children in the UK are now estimated to have Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), which works out to between 694,000 to 741,000 children and young people aged 5 to 24, while 1 in 100 children have a diagnosis of autism.

Such staggeringly high levels of mental dysfunctionality are unprecedented, and to have any hope of helping our young people achieve meaningful and fulfilling lives, we need to start by tackling the problems at source. Families need to have greater support, and our education system needs to prioritise teaching the basic skills of reading, writing and arithmetic. We need once again to teach children discipline – and most especially how to discipline themselves. Instead of teaching our children what it is acceptable to think, we need to give them accurate information and skills to draw conclusions for themselves, in particular, teaching them what has gone before, so that they can evaluate the current situation and their own position within the wider scheme of things. And, for them to respect others, we need first to teach them to respect themselves – that they are each one precious, with something unique to contribute to society.

Above all, we need to stop teaching children from age 2 that they are sexual beings with an absolute right to have sex whenever, wherever and with whomsoever they choose, as soon as they feel ready - which might well be from around 6, given the rising number of child-on-child sexual abuse charges. Such teaching damages their ability to form committed and meaningful relationships in later life, which in turn damages their capacity to be part of a stable family and of society as a whole. And we need to stop indoctrinating children into the belief that gender is a choice, fostering within them a sense of alienation from their own bodies.

Efforts to help get all young people into work are good, but the problems won’t be solved by tax adjustments and job creation schemes alone. Yes, the economic situation facing the country needs urgently addressing and more needs to be done to boost manufacturing and trade. But to address the NEET crisis, the first imperative must be to help each child discover and develop their gifts and then give them the opportunity to use them.

Alan Milburn has recommended that the majority of those aged 16 to 24 should be stopped from claiming the main disability benefits as part of a wider ‘complete system reset’, and that private ADHD clinics - which, he says, push young people towards a life on benefits - should be defunded. But this approach can surely only work if we first act to protect children from developing the conditions that give rise to the need in the first place. It is simply not good enough to feed someone poison, and then say they have to live with the consequences.

In these times of rising societal and global instability, we need to make a determined effort to prioritise the interests of the nation’s young over those who want to come into our country. Andy Burnham, in his quest to reverse Brexit, is now proposing a Youth Mobility Scheme that would allow 100,000 young people from the EU to come to Britain per year, to travel, work, and study. This can only adversely affect the pursuit of work by our already disadvantaged NEETS. Which leaves open the question, just how committed is the Labour government to looking after the nation’s best interests and, especially, protecting young lives? Or are they so caught by their ideology that, in their quest for power, they will happily sacrifice those they have been elected to serve?