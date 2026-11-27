Isabel Vaughan-Spruce (Photo: Alliance Defending Freedom)

A Christian pro-life volunteer will stand trial in January over alleged breaches of an abortion clinic buffer zone in Birmingham.

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, who was charged after praying silently in a safe access zone outside a clinic in Birmingham last year, said the prosecution as evidence of a censorship crisis in the UK.

Vaughan-Spruce, co-director of March for Life UK, pleaded not guilty in October to five charges under section 9 of the Public Order Act 2023.

Prosecutors allege that she intended to influence decisions about abortion services or cause harassment, alarm or distress, or that she was reckless as to whether her actions would have those effects.

Her legal team, supported by Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), argued that the prosecution was an abuse of process, but at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram declined to dismiss the case. The trial is scheduled to run from 25 to 29 January 2027.

In a statement after the hearing, Vaughan-Spruce, who is Catholic, said, “Silent prayer can never be a crime in the UK. My criminal prosecution for alleged ‘thoughtcrime’ is clear evidence of the UK’s censorship crisis.

“I sincerely hope and pray the court will uphold my fundamental human rights to freedom of thought and religion, and rule in my favour following my trial in January.”

Ahead of the hearing, she said, “I am deeply troubled by this violation of the basic right to my own thoughts and to my deeply-held Christian pro-life convictions. I pray that common sense and freedom will prevail, so that no one else has to face criminal treatment for what they believe.”

According to ADF, Vaughan-Spruce was the first person charged under the buffer zone legislation, which came into force in England and Wales on 31 October 2024 and established 150-metre zones around abortion clinics within which it is an offence to act with the intention of influencing decisions about abortion services, obstructing access to or provision of those services, or causing harassment, alarm or distress in connection with such a decision. The offence also covers acting recklessly as to whether the conduct has any of those effects.

Vaughan-Spruce was acquitted in 2023 in a separate case involving silent prayer in a buffer zone established under a local Public Spaces Protection Order. She was arrested again weeks later at the same location and police investigated her for several months before deciding to take no further action.

In August 2024, she received a £13,000 settlement from West Midlands Police after bringing a claim over the two arrests.

Responding to the news that Vaughan-Spruce would stand trial in January, American Christian writer Rod Dreher said on X that it was a “disgrace” and added, “God bless this brave woman for refusing to live by lies."

Kellie-Jay Keen, a gender-critical campaigner, said, “I think lone christians should be able to silently pray where ever they like [sic]”.