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Every year on the fourth Thursday of November, millions of Americans sit down to celebrate Thanksgiving. This year marks both the 250th anniversary of American independence and 500 years since the earliest known use of the word “thanksgiving” in print. This is the story …

Special anniversaries

Every year at Thanksgiving, American families gather around tables laden with turkey, potatoes and pumpkin pie, and many pause to give thanks for the blessings of the past year. This year may be extra special because it marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. It is also 500 years since the publication of William Tyndale’s 1526 New Testament, which contains the earliest known use of “thanksgiving” in a printed English text.

Tyndale’s New Testament

William Tyndale was the great pioneer of the printed English Bible and an exceptional wordsmith. At a time when Scripture in western Europe was normally encountered in Latin, he was determined that ordinary people should be able to read it in their own language.

Erasmus’s 1516 edition of the Greek New Testament, accompanied by his own Latin translation, made the Greek text more accessible to scholars. Martin Luther’s German New Testament followed in 1522. Drawing on the Greek and making use of Erasmus, Luther and the Latin tradition, Tyndale produced the first complete printed English New Testament translated from Greek. It was printed at Worms in 1526.

Tyndale’s work was unauthorised in England and technically illegal to buy or read. Copies were nevertheless smuggled into England from continental Europe in their thousands, whilst the Church authorities attempted to seize and burn them. Yet the language of the book proved remarkably durable.

Tyndale’s new word

Translating the Bible presents enormous linguistic challenges. Sometimes Tyndale found that existing English words did not quite express the meaning of the Hebrew or Greek, so he coined words like “Passover” and “scapegoat”.

The Greek word εὐχαριστίᾳ (transliterated as “eucharistia”) was hard to translate. It is the same Greek word that gives us the term “Eucharist”. The Latin was “gratiarum actio”, which could be translated literally as “acts of gratitude”. Wycliffe’s Bible had “doings of thankings”, which is understandable but awkward English. Tyndale used “thankesgevynge”, the spelling of “thanksgiving” in his 1526 New Testament, three times: in 2 Corinthians 9:11, Colossians 4:2 and 1 Timothy 4:4.

It is unclear whether Tyndale coined “thanksgiving” or used an existing term. In either case, Tyndale’s New Testament contains the earliest known printed English use of the word.

Tyndale the wordsmith

“Thanksgiving” was far from Tyndale’s only contribution to the language of English-speaking Christians. His translations helped establish numerous expressions that became part of everyday English. One of his greatest strengths was his preference for short, memorable English words that ordinary people could understand.

According to John Foxe, Tyndale famously told a learned clergyman during an argument that, if God spared his life, he would cause a boy driving a plough to know more of the Scriptures than his opponent. The language of the Bible was therefore meant for ordinary people as much as for clergy and scholars.

From Tyndale to the English Bible

Tyndale wanted to translate the entire Bible into English, but he did not live to see the eventual triumph of his project. He was arrested near Antwerp in 1535 and executed at Vilvoorde in 1536. However, his words survived. Later English Bibles drew heavily on his translations, and “thanksgiving” is found in Coverdale’s Psalms and in Henry VIII’s Great Bible. Through them, much of Tyndale’s language eventually passed into Shakespeare, the King James Bible and modern speech.

The word “thanksgiving” became thoroughly embedded in Christian English. The 1552 Book of Common Prayer used the word in its Communion service, instructing worshippers to receive the bread “by faythe, with thankesgeving”. By Shakespeare’s time, the word was also in literary use. Shakespeare used it in Love’s Labour’s Lost, first printed in 1598. The 1662 Book of Common Prayer then introduced “Prayers and Thanksgivings upon several occasions”.

Before the Pilgrim Fathers

The English word “thanksgiving” had therefore been in print for almost a century by the time of the famous Plymouth observance of 1621. The religious vocabulary and practice of thanksgiving were already familiar to the English Protestants who carried them across the Atlantic.

Special days of thanksgiving were an established feature of English Protestant life. They could be proclaimed after deliverance from danger, the end of an outbreak of disease, a victory, the restoration of peace or a good harvest. National observances followed events such as the defeat of the Spanish Armada in 1588 and the failure of the Gunpowder Plot in 1605.

English settlers carried this tradition to North America, where it developed in new circumstances. American Thanksgiving grew from older Jewish and Christian practices of giving thanks to God, expressed among English-speaking Protestants in language shaped to a remarkable degree by Tyndale.

Giving thanks

As far as the surviving printed records show, it was William Tyndale who gave English readers the word “thanksgiving”. Five centuries later, when millions of Americans wish one another a happy Thanksgiving, they are unwittingly using a word whose history leads back to Tyndale’s banned English New Testament. Printed in continental Europe and smuggled into Tudor England, it marks its 500th anniversary this year.

Happy Thanksgiving!