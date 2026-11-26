The Hagia Sophia was a church for nearly 1,000 years before being turned into a mosque following the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople in 1453. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Headlines announcing that Islam will overtake Christianity by 2035 have sent ripples of anxiety across the Western church.

According to projections by the Pew Research Centre, Muslims will overtake Christians globally within the next decade.

Britain, meanwhile, is on course for one of the largest projected declines in Christianity in Europe.

By 2070, there will still be more Christians in the UK than Muslims (25 per cent versus 16 per cent), while people proclaiming no faith at all will outnumber Christians two to one.

The Pew report predicts Muslims will increase worldwide to 2.57 billion compared to 2.52 billion Christians by 2035. And by 2070, those figures will rise to 3.6 billion Muslims and just under 3 billion Christians.

Having spent three decades reporting on the persecuted church, I see the numbers as a wake-up call and an opportunity – rather than a cause for panic and retreat.

Here’s the wake-up call: this is not just about the increased birth rate amongst Muslims. This is actually about the loss of faith, the decline in a real, living and active faith among Christians in the UK.

The babies and the 'nones'

The primary driver behind this global shift is not theological conversion. It is simple demographics. The Pew report headlines: 'It's the babies'.

Total fertility rates stand at 3.1 children per Muslim woman compared with 2.5 per Christian woman globally.

Over the next fifty years, Muslims will gain 1.6 billion people through natural population change. Christians will gain 792 million.

However, the deeper crisis for the West lies in spiritual collapse at home.

Pew projects that the Christian share in Britain will decline from a former majority to just 25 per cent by 2070.

Meanwhile, those proclaiming no faith at all ('nones') will rise to 52 per cent. They will outnumber Christians two to one.

The UK ranks alongside Spain and Malta as facing the largest projected declines in Christian identification in Europe.

And in the United States, Christians will fall from 217 million (64 per cent) in 2020 to 174 million (48 per cent) by 2070.

Millions raised in nominal Christian homes are abandoning the faith of their parents. They are falling away into faithlessness, agnosticism, and atheism.

This reveals an acute crisis of discipleship and spiritual retention within the modern church.

We have embraced cultural nominalism as a substitute for personal faith.

The UK is slipping into nominalism. We are asleep at the wheel. This is a huge wake-up call for us to be serious about our faith.

Missing jihad, missing God

While demographic modelling provides statistical insights, the Pew report suffers from two monumental blind spots.

It makes no accounting for religious persecution, including militant jihad. And crucially, it leaves out the living God entirely.

Pew measures ethnic identity and cultural religion rather than a living faith.

Its metrics fail to capture the violent realities altering demographics in regions like Sub-Saharan Africa.

Sub-Saharan Africa's Christian population will grow by 129 per cent by 2070. The Muslim population will rise by 166 per cent. Yet Pew makes no mention of the unholy war being waged by militant Islamists across the Sahel and Nigeria.

Militant terror groups including Boko Haram, Islamic State affiliates and radicalised Fulani herders are conducting systematic campaigns to drive Christians from their lands.

In Nigeria alone, thousands of Christians are being murdered for their faith. This accounts for more martyrs than the rest of the world combined.

Boko Haram explicitly declares: 'Kill, kill, kill the Christians'.

By ignoring violent jihad, demographic projections overlook a deliberate strategy to depopulate Christian regions.

At the same time, official statistics fail to register the underground spiritual explosions occurring in closed Islamic nations.

Despite severe state repression, Iran is home to one of the fastest-growing underground churches in the world.

While much of the church in the West is sleeping at the hearth, our brothers and sisters suffering persecution are being refined in the fire.

Furthermore, demographic models cannot calculate the sovereign work of the Holy Spirit.

Across the Islamic world, thousands of Muslims are having dreams and visions of Jesus. They are turning to follow Him at immense personal risk.

God is active. The Bible promises that the whole earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord. His Spirit cannot be mapped by spreadsheet algorithms.

Sleeping at the hearth

Having spent 30 years reporting on the persecuted church, I prefer to call them the 'overcoming church'.

Worldwide, more than 380 million Christians face high levels of persecution and discrimination for their faith.

Yet when militants burn their churches, they plant new ones. Their faith is vibrant because it has been refined in the fire.

By contrast, the church in the West has been lulled into spiritual sleep by an addiction to comfort.

We are sleeping at the hearth whilst our brothers and sisters across the globe stand firm under fire.

The Pew report highlights that while our young people are drifting away, God is bringing the nations to our shores. Jesus commanded His disciples to 'go into all the world'. Today, all the world is coming to the UK.

Thousands of Muslims are arriving in our cities. This presents an unprecedented mission field.

British Christians must embrace these demographic shifts with welcoming love and active evangelism. While Islam is about submission, Christianity is about freedom and hope. And God’s message to all is Jesus loves you.

Call to living faith

The lesson of the Pew projections is unmistakable: we cannot rely on cultural inheritance or historical privilege to preserve the Christian faith in Britain.

The question every one of us must answer is not whether Islam is growing. It is whether we possess a real, living faith in a living God.

Do we know Him personally, or do we merely know about Him? Is Jesus Christ truly our Lord as well as our Saviour?

It is time for the Western church to wake up, smell the coffee, and return to robust, biblical gospel proclamation and determined, intentional discipleship.

The future will not belong to comfortable religion, but to those who know their God and stand as faithful witnesses.

Key projections at a glance

The Pew Research Centre report, The Future of World Religions, projects global demographic trends through 2070 based on fertility, age structure, and religious switching.

Population crossover: Muslims will surpass Christians by 2035 (2.57 billion Muslims to 2.52 billion Christians). By 2070, populations are projected at 3.6 billion Muslims and 3 billion Christians.

Fertility rates: Globally, Muslim fertility stands at 3.1 children per woman compared to 2.5 for Christians. Sub-Saharan Africa Muslim fertility is 5.1 (median age 17) versus 4.0 for Christians.

Natural increase: Muslims will gain 1.6 billion people through natural increase, versus 792 million for Christians.

United Kingdom: The Christian share in Britain is projected to fall from a former majority to 25 per cent by 2070. Religiously unaffiliated 'nones' will rise to 52 per cent, outnumbering Christians two to one.

Europe: European Christians will drop from 505 million (67 per cent) in 2020 to 324 million (52 per cent) in 2070, while Muslims rise from 6 per cent to 13 per cent.

United States: US Christians will fall from 64 per cent (217 million) in 2020 down to 48 per cent (174 million) in 2070.