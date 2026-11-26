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US pastors are overwhelmingly concerned that artificial intelligence could misinterpret the Bible, but most do not want AI to stay away from difficult theological questions altogether, recent research from Barna suggests.

Instead, many pastors appear to favour using AI as a study aid that can present competing interpretations, identify areas of disagreement and point users towards scholarly sources without deciding the issue for them.

The findings come from Barna Group research carried out in collaboration with Gloo as part of its ‘State of the Church’ initiative.

They are based on an online survey of 1,514 US adults conducted in November 2025 and a separate online survey of 442 US Protestant pastors in December 2025.

According to the study, 94% of Protestant pastors surveyed said they were wary about AI misinterpreting Scripture.

Concern was also widespread among practising Christians at 83%, and among the wider US adult population at 74%.

However, the research found notable differences between pastors and practising Christians over how AI should respond when a biblical passage has more than one established interpretation.

Six in 10 Protestant pastors said AI should explain the main interpretations of a disputed biblical passage without choosing one as correct. Only 26% of practising Christians surveyed preferred that approach.

Another 26% of practising Christians said AI should identify which interpretation is the best or correct one, compared with just 10% of pastors.

Daniel Copeland, Barna’s vice president of research, said the findings suggest pastors are more interested in AI helping users think through Scripture than providing ready-made conclusions.

“Their approach points to using AI as a tool to aid their learning, not to tell them what to think,” he said.

One in five practising Christians surveyed said AI should present only the most widely accepted interpretation, compared with one in 20 pastors.

Around one in five practising Christians (19%) said AI should avoid interpreting disputed biblical passages altogether, compared with 9% of pastors.

Barna also asked respondents how AI should communicate uncertainty when addressing contested biblical texts.

Showing several interpretations alongside one another was the most popular response across the groups surveyed, although pastors were more likely than practising Christians to favour this approach - at 42% compared with 32% of practising Christians.

The two groups diverged more noticeably over what AI should do next.

Among practising Christians, the second most popular approach was for AI to add clear caveats or disclaimers, chosen by 21%.

By contrast, 32% of pastors said AI should explicitly cite scholarly disagreements and identify the sources behind competing interpretations.

Copeland said: “A citation sends someone back to the underlying scholarship to sit with a disagreement directly, whereas a caveat only flags that the disagreement exists. Pastors seem to want people to use the tool but let it expand their understanding and push them to think for themselves.”

The findings suggest that, despite their concerns about inaccurate biblical interpretation, pastors are not calling for AI to avoid theology or Scripture.

Only 5% said AI should refuse to answer questions about disputed biblical passages altogether, while 9% said it should avoid interpreting theological questions where scholars disagree.

“What pastors want is simple: let AI show you the disagreement, but don’t let it settle it for you,” Barna said.

The research group said pastors’ preferences for presenting different viewpoints may reflect the way many already prepare sermons and Bible teaching by consulting a range of commentaries, traditions and scholarly perspectives.

Copeland said: “Writing dozens of sermons a year means testing an interpretation against multiple commentaries and traditions before deciding what to teach. The best gift you can give people isn’t always what you know, but how you arrived at what you know.”

The research forms part of Barna’s wider Faith & AI project examining the growing role of artificial intelligence in religious belief and practice.